McDonald's Brings Back 'Everyone's Favorite Sandwich,' But Time Is Running Out
McDonald’s has temporarily brought back what the ubiquitous fast-food chain describes as “everyone’s favorite sandwich.”
The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with cheese began its limited run on July 10, Fox Business reported. The sandwich will only be sold “while supplies last” — so time’s already running out.
The sandwich consists of a “100% fresh beef quarter pound patty, two slices of melty American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, juicy Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, smoky sauce and a toasted sesame seed bun.”
Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder Returns to McDonald’s – https://t.co/zCzQZqC7Eu pic.twitter.com/X8egPCm9sF
— Brand Eating (@BrandEating) July 12, 2024
The fancy burger has 680 calories.
It was first offered as a temporary choice in November 2022.
Fox Business noted that McDonald’s periodically rolls out temporary items to add to its staple items such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets and Egg McMuffin.
The chain’s annual worldwide sales are about $75 billion.
Founded by Ray Kroc in California in 1954, there are now more than 36,000 McDonald’s in over 100 counties, according the company’s website.
Despite the sheer volume of store locations, the current economic climate has McDonald’s rolling out a $5 Meal Deal to compete with other price-conscious chains.
The meal features your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink.
McDonald’s debuts $5 Meal Deal and Free Fries Friday: ‘We heard our fans loud and clear’ https://t.co/gUaXP4Nffm pic.twitter.com/4vfpg48OdV
— New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024
Another new limited time offered is the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry.
It’s made of vanilla soft serve, blended with real banana, strawberry clusters plus chocolatey, crunchy pieces of KIT KAT® wafer bars.
McDonald’s is bringing a new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry nationwide next week and I’m loving the new flavors this year!
It features @KitKat_US pieces along with crunchy strawberry banana bits.
It’s available starting July 10th – are you going to grab this new McFlurry? pic.twitter.com/UyNSKP5U4X
— Snackolator (@snackolator) July 7, 2024
And finally, for those craving a little international flavor, McDonald’s is offering its Special Grade Garlic Sauce inspired by supernatural anime “Jujutsu Kaisen,” USA Today reported.
We got to try McDonald’s new Special Grade Garlic Sauce in partnership with the hit anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen,” exclusively on the McDonald’s App starting today for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/2ixKYRKE42
— Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) July 9, 2024
The sauce is available by order through the McDonald’s app.
