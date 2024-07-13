Share
McDonald's Brings Back 'Everyone's Favorite Sandwich,' But Time Is Running Out

 By Randy DeSoto  July 13, 2024
McDonald’s has temporarily brought back what the ubiquitous fast-food chain describes as “everyone’s favorite sandwich.”

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with cheese began its limited run on July 10, Fox Business reported. The sandwich will only be sold “while supplies last” — so time’s already running out.

The sandwich consists of a “100% fresh beef quarter pound patty, two slices of melty American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, juicy Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, smoky sauce and a toasted sesame seed bun.”

The fancy burger has 680 calories.

It was first offered as a temporary choice in November 2022.

Fox Business noted that McDonald’s periodically rolls out temporary items to add to its staple items such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets and Egg McMuffin.

The chain’s annual worldwide sales are about $75 billion.

Founded by Ray Kroc in California in 1954, there are now more than 36,000 McDonald’s in over 100 counties, according the company’s website.

Despite the sheer volume of store locations, the current economic climate has McDonald’s rolling out a $5 Meal Deal to compete with other price-conscious chains.

The meal features your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink.

Another new limited time offered is the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry.

It’s made of vanilla soft serve, blended with real banana, strawberry clusters plus chocolatey, crunchy pieces of KIT KAT® wafer bars.

And finally, for those craving a little international flavor, McDonald’s is offering its Special Grade Garlic Sauce inspired by supernatural anime “Jujutsu Kaisen,” USA Today reported.

The sauce is available by order through the McDonald’s app.

Conversation