McDonald's Debuts Free Fries Day, Killer $5 Deal as Chain Hears Fans 'Loud and Clear'
McDesperation after a McFrenzy over high fast-food prices has led to some new deals at McDonald’s restaurants.
In February, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski promised that the focus of the year would be “affordability.” At the time, he said low-income customers were finding other places to eat as consumer anger over skyrocketing prices grew.
For example, last year, the New York Post highlighted prices at a Darien, Connecticut, McDonald’s, where it cost $18 for a Big Mac combo meal and $19 for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Bacon meal or a Quarter Pounder Deluxe.
Now, a long-awaited $5 Meal Deal is coming, along with “Free Fries Friday” for app users, the chain announced in a news release on Thursday.
“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.
“Value has always been part of our DNA,” he said. “We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app.”
The $5 meal, which will be offered at those McDonald’s that choose to participate, includes either a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and small soft drink.
The deal kicks in on Tuesday. The release said the offer will be for a “limited time” but did not spell out an ending date.
The Free Fries Friday promotion lets McDonald’s app users get a free medium fries with any purchase of at least a dollar. That promotion is good through the end of the year.
On July 13, app users will be eligible for free fries of any size without making any other purchase, the company said.
The release said McDonald’s will offer some local specials, such as a Buy One Get One for $1 breakfast sandwiches deal in Memphis, Tennesee; a double cheeseburger and small fries meal for $3.50 in Columbus, Ohio; and a mix-and-match McChicken and McDouble deal that will be available to $3.99 in western New York state.
The company said drink discounts also will be offered locally in many places.
Even McDonald’s knows the dollar is losing value when a $5 meal deal sounds like a bargain. #InflationBites
— Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) June 20, 2024
CNBC noted last month that there was some concern by franchise operators over the $5 Meal Deal, which it said would last a month.
A letter from a group of operators said they could not subsidize the deal on their own.
“There simply is not enough profit to discount 30% for this model to be sustainable. It necessitates a financial contribution by McDonald’s,” the letter said.
McDonald’s did not comment on the letter.
