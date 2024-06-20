McDonald's Debuts Free Fries Day, Killer $5 Deal as Chain Hears Fans 'Loud and Clear'

McDesperation after a McFrenzy over high fast-food prices has led to some new deals at McDonald’s restaurants.

In February, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski promised that the focus of the year would be “affordability.” At the time, he said low-income customers were finding other places to eat as consumer anger over skyrocketing prices grew.

For example, last year, the New York Post highlighted prices at a Darien, Connecticut, McDonald’s, where it cost $18 for a Big Mac combo meal and $19 for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Bacon meal or a Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

Now, a long-awaited $5 Meal Deal is coming, along with “Free Fries Friday” for app users, the chain announced in a news release on Thursday.

“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

“Value has always been part of our DNA,” he said. “We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app.”

The $5 meal, which will be offered at those McDonald’s that choose to participate, includes either a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and small soft drink.

The deal kicks in on Tuesday. The release said the offer will be for a “limited time” but did not spell out an ending date.

The Free Fries Friday promotion lets McDonald’s app users get a free medium fries with any purchase of at least a dollar. That promotion is good through the end of the year.

Do you like McDonald’s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On July 13, app users will be eligible for free fries of any size without making any other purchase, the company said.

The release said McDonald’s will offer some local specials, such as a Buy One Get One for $1 breakfast sandwiches deal in Memphis, Tennesee; a double cheeseburger and small fries meal for $3.50 in Columbus, Ohio; and a mix-and-match McChicken and McDouble deal that will be available to $3.99 in western New York state.

The company said drink discounts also will be offered locally in many places.

Even McDonald’s knows the dollar is losing value when a $5 meal deal sounds like a bargain. #InflationBites — Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) June 20, 2024

CNBC noted last month that there was some concern by franchise operators over the $5 Meal Deal, which it said would last a month.

A letter from a group of operators said they could not subsidize the deal on their own.

“There simply is not enough profit to discount 30% for this model to be sustainable. It necessitates a financial contribution by McDonald’s,” the letter said.

McDonald’s did not comment on the letter.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.