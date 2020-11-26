The famous Golden Arches has begun to up its internal health inspections as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the country.

McDonald’s reportedly circulated a memo on Nov. 13 saying that it will be conducting inspections at its nearly 14,000 eateries across the country.

According to the New York Post, the fast-food company hopes to ward off any potential “COVID fatigue,” ensuring that the prolonged pandemic has not resulted in employees becoming lazy and slacking on public health protocol.

The inspections will include a review of safety protocols “to assess each of your locations so everyone on your team is aware of the opportunities and what is needed to improve.”

McDonald’s Chief Field Officer Charlie Strong also explained that the inspections will focus primarily on procedures for “contactless” payment systems and social distancing.

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

“It is apparent we are entering what many predicted would be the most difficult period of the pandemic,” the memo said. “McDonald’s may do safeguards follow-up visits where deemed necessary.”

“Our actions are being watched very closely by consumers, crew, and other external stakeholders,” it continued.

“In some cases, allegations have been made by critics with an agenda. However, we welcome that … because we are committed to addressing any concerns that impact the safety of our people and customers.”

According to a 2020 study done by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A ranks first in the category of “Customer Satisfaction” for top limited-service restaurants.

Do you think the Golden Arches will beat out its competitors? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Golden Arches ranks just 20th.

According to Forbes, the MCD stock has increased from $197 to $218 since the beginning of the year. Investors are quite happy with McDonald’s 10 percent rise in its price per share.

Prior to COVID-19, McDonald’s had begun losing customers to rival fast-food chains and higher-end burger joints.

In response, the company set its sights on improving drive-thru-speeds, CNN reported.

The fast-food chain has also begun catering to vegetarians with the introduction of the “McPlant plant-based burger.”

RELATED: Sweet, Sweet Money: Hershey Turns Out To Be Rare Beneficiary of COVID-19

Additionally, it branched out into software improvement this year, acquiring artificial intelligence companies such as Dynamic Yield and Apprente in an attempt to drive spending at a number of locations.

Dynamic Yield has recently allowed the fast-food chain to create digital menu boards that can recommend orders to customers that are based on weather, how busy the kitchen is, and several other factors.

These specific suggestions directed toward customers’ purchases were created to encourage customers to spend more than usual.

Apprente, on the other hand, allows McDonald’s to use automation to take orders in their drive-thru.

As industry giants continue to battle for customer satisfaction, the Golden Arches will be forced to fight it out with rivals like Taco Bell, Burger King and Popeyes, who have pursued similar improvements in recent months.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.