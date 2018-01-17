The Media is Handling Trump’s Good Health Exam Just About as Well as They Did His Election Win

A White House physician has deemed President Donald Trump physically healthy and many in the mainstream media are struggling with the results.

As Dr. Ronny Jackson held a press conference Tuesday to announce his findings on the president, the White House press corps gave him a cross examination worthy of a witch hunt.

“In summary the president’s overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good. He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac in overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence of tobacco and alcohol,” Jackson said during the briefing, going on to detail the specifics of his health.

The Republican president has a history of elevated cholesterol and currently takes a low dose of Crestor. Jackson noted that he will increase dosage to reduce his cholesterol levels.

TRENDING: Video: Cory Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

Nevertheless, Jackson said Trump’s overall mental and physical health is top notch.

“All clinical data indicates that the president is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency.”

The results stem from a cognitive exam of Trump on Friday. Jackson had previously said that he was in “excellent health” following the exam, according to The Daily Caller.

Members of the press, however, appeared to question the validity of the results.

Do you believe President Trump is physically fit for office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Jackson if there was anything he was “keeping from us” about the president’s health.

“I can promise there is nothing that I am withholding from you. I can tell you, I’ve done the last four or five of these. I’ve been involved in probably the last six or seven of these and this is hands down more information that has been put forth by any other assessment to date,” said in response.

The answer did not quell left-wing media’s thirst for holes.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee Has a New Idea for Sarah’s Next Briefing That Jim Acosta Will Hate

Jonathan Karl of ABC News asked, “Can you explain to me how a guy who eats McDonald’s and fried chicken and all the Diet Cokes and who never exercises is in as good of shape as you say he’s in?” The question received a round of laughs.

Jackson answered that the president’s health is due in large part to his stellar genes.

“It’s called genetics, I don’t know. It’s some people have just great genes. I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” he said. “I don’t know. I mean, he has incredible, he has incredible genes, I just assume.”

The questions kept coming and became more odd as the conference continued. One off-camera reporter asked if Trump suffered from any sort of drug addiction.

“Drug addiction? Yeah, no, no, he has no drug addiction,” he said as he laughed.

The media went on to ask about a time Trump once slurred his words and made other inquiries about possibly being mentally unfit for office.

Jackson brushed away any idea that the president is mentally unfit to serve in the White House.

“People shouldn’t be making those kinds of assessments about the president unless they’ve had the opportunity to get to know him and examine him. And, you know, in my opinion, that’s just tabloid psychiatry, and I’m not going to address it or fall into responding to those kinds of questions or accusations.”

A longtime White House phsyician, Jackson has served for both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Unwilling to accept that Trump won the 2016 presidential election, many on the Left have openly opined about using the 25th Amendment — which can allow for the removal of the president in the event of ill health — as a means of ending his tenure in the White House.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.