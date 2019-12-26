Meet the Caliphate Cubs, Children Ready To 'Slaughter' in the Name of Islam

The Islamic State group is dead.

That is the position Western military and political leaders have been communicating for nearly a year now. And by traditional metrics, the claim could hardly be more accurate.

The radical Islamic terrorist group’s territorial caliphate has almost entirely disintegrated. Thousands of the group’s fighters across both Syria and Iraq have been killed, with most of the remainder captured or forced into hiding.

And on Oct. 26, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. Special Forces in a raid on his underground compound in the Northwestern Syrian governate of Idlib.

Reporters on the ground in Syria, however, suggest that, despite major losses, the motto among those fighters and family members captured by American and Kurish forces in the region remains clear.

It’s still, “Long live the Islamic State” — or however one might say so in Arabic.

“We’re going to kill you by slaughtering you. We will slaughter you.”@Stone_SkyNews reports from Syrian Al Hol camp which is home to 70,000 IS women and children. 10,000 of them are foreigners. Read the full report here: https://t.co/DcfGTxWy9C pic.twitter.com/0lSmssFTgl — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 11, 2019

In fact, in the Syrian Al Hol camp — where Kurdish rebels now hold the approximately 70,000 Islamic State wives and children who emerged from the rubble when the caliphate fell — the group’s ideology may now be stronger than ever, according to a November report from Sky News.

With the international community entirely undecided on what to do with these prisoners following months of deliberation, journalist Mark Stone suggests the are in the “perfect incubator for the reformation of [the Islamic State group]” as children are reportedly fed fundamentalist Islamic doctrine and anti-Western rhetoric night and day by the so-called “ISIS wives.”

“Radicalised mothers are with children who’ve seen no other life,” Stone wrote. “Clad head-to-toe in their black niqabs, the IS wives claim to represent the purest form of Islam.”

Many reportedly told the outlet they felt no remorse for the things they had done and seen while living in the terrorist pseudo-state.

And from these conditions comes the more “unsettling” discovery: a child so deeply indoctrinated he unfeelingly told the journalist, “We will slaughter you.”

“In Arabic, he first quoted a verse from the Koran: ‘God says, “Turn to Allah with sincere repentance in the hope that your Lord will remove you from your ills,”‘” Stone wrote.

“We’re going to kill you by slaughtering you,” the boy said in video later provided by Sky News “We will slaughter you.”

Today I went to Al Hol camp where kids don’t smile and generally look scared or miserable. The women complain about their situation but again, don’t acknowledge the massacre and kidnapping of the yazidis. Not much has changed since my last visit. pic.twitter.com/k2OgjUr7i3 — Norma Costello (@normcos) December 25, 2019

And unfortunately, according to the outlet, there is no shortage of such children within the camps walls, brainwashed and stripped of their innocence by the sick, twisted ideology of their parents and local elders.

More unfortunate still is the fact that this is the not-so-shocking reality of radical Islam. The not-so-shocking reality of war in the Middle East.

The disregard for innocence and human life are almost unbelievable in the 21st century.

Terrorist prisoners are humiliated, enslaved or murdered.

If children must be indoctrinated, sent into combat or strapped with explosives to forward the cause, it is of little consequence to our terrorist enemies.

Nothing is beyond the pale. Nothing is out of bounds. Nothing is unthinkable.

And unwilling to establish effective rules of engagement or defined end goals — unable even to secure meaningful support from America’s left-wing, multi-culturalist European allies — we have locked ourselves in a quagmire with an ideological enemy who will stop at nothing in its efforts to undermine and destroy the West.

