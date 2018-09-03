SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

‘The Meg’: McCain’s Daughter Makes Front Page After Hitting Trump in Eulogy

New York Post screen shot; Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com(New York Post screen shot; Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com)

By Jack Davis
at 3:50pm
Print

The New York Post likened Meghan McCain to one of Hollywood’s latest predators after she verbally sank her jaws into President Donald Trump during her father’s funeral Saturday.

As noted by The Daily Wire, McCain used the occasion of the funeral of Arizona Sen. John McCain to take very clear jab at Trump, for whom both she and her father have long held a virulent and very public disdain.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she added.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Rips Trump from the Stage at Father’s Funeral

The Post then replied by using a close-up of Meghan McCain on its cover along with this text: “The Meg: Meghan McCain uses dad’s funeral to bite Trump.”

The headline was more than a play on Meghan McCain’s first name. The megalodon is an extinct species of shark that experts think could have weighed up to 100 tons. The return of this monster is the major plot line of the newly released movie, “The Meg.”

Twitter was buzzing over Meghan McCain’s comments.

Does Meghan McCain deserve to be criticized for her jab at the president?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Post noted that many of Trump’s foes applauded Meghan McCain’s remarks.

“John McCain, no matter what position he took always figured out a way to build a bridge,” Ohio Gov, John Kasich said later. “And now we have a leader who is either unable or unwilling to unite the country and at the same time to be able to use the strength of America … to make the world a better place.”

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Trump supporter, said she was hoping for “calmness” and sensitivity after the senator died.

RELATED: While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

“I was just broken-hearted yesterday listening to Meghan,” she said Sunday, according to Arizona Central.

“And, again, her remarks were very, very, very touching. And she was so emotionally distraught that, at a time like this, I think we all should be sensitive. But she was very relieved, very — after she gave that, it was like she got it off of her chest,” Brewer said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Evie Fordham

'Dragon's Breath' is often served at mall kiosks.Racheal Richard McKenny / Facebook

FDA Issues Warning After People Injured Eating Popular New Liquid-Nitrogen Snack

The Western Journal

Shanann Watts / Facebook

Grisly Murder Of Mother, Daughters Leaves Family Seeking Justice – Priest

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.