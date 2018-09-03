‘The Meg’: McCain’s Daughter Makes Front Page After Hitting Trump in Eulogy

The New York Post likened Meghan McCain to one of Hollywood’s latest predators after she verbally sank her jaws into President Donald Trump during her father’s funeral Saturday.

As noted by The Daily Wire, McCain used the occasion of the funeral of Arizona Sen. John McCain to take very clear jab at Trump, for whom both she and her father have long held a virulent and very public disdain.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she added.

The Post then replied by using a close-up of Meghan McCain on its cover along with this text: “The Meg: Meghan McCain uses dad’s funeral to bite Trump.”

The headline was more than a play on Meghan McCain’s first name. The megalodon is an extinct species of shark that experts think could have weighed up to 100 tons. The return of this monster is the major plot line of the newly released movie, “The Meg.”

Twitter was buzzing over Meghan McCain’s comments.

This new trend of using funerals and eulogies to deliver political messages is really quite disgusting. Sympathy from death as means to sway public opinion is next level corrupt. Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018

My father was neither famous, nor did he have enemies. But when he died, my only concern was that he ascend to heaven surrounded by love and dignity. Meghan McCain’s eulogy weaponized her own love, and trivialized her father. It was an embarrassment. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) September 2, 2018

The Post noted that many of Trump’s foes applauded Meghan McCain’s remarks.

“John McCain, no matter what position he took always figured out a way to build a bridge,” Ohio Gov, John Kasich said later. “And now we have a leader who is either unable or unwilling to unite the country and at the same time to be able to use the strength of America … to make the world a better place.”

Who cares what those "lawmakers" (aka lawbreakers) do, say, or think. The Meg was despicable. https://t.co/OxSAQRJPfX #MAGA KAG — Lee Jackson (@Stonewall_77) September 3, 2018

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Trump supporter, said she was hoping for “calmness” and sensitivity after the senator died.

“I was just broken-hearted yesterday listening to Meghan,” she said Sunday, according to Arizona Central.

“And, again, her remarks were very, very, very touching. And she was so emotionally distraught that, at a time like this, I think we all should be sensitive. But she was very relieved, very — after she gave that, it was like she got it off of her chest,” Brewer said.

