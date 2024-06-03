Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Failed to See She Wouldn't Be 'Top Dog' of Royal Family: Expert
The duchess in the royal doghouse thought she would be leader of the pack, according to one royal expert.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex misunderstood the world she was entering when she married Prince Harry, leading to their decision to step away from life as working members of the royal family, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says, according to the U.K. Mirror.
She said Meghan’s problem with the royal family was that it was “not aligning” with her plans of “ to be the top dog.”
“I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the Royal Family … or even the deputy top dog,” she said.
“There’s nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It’s just that the Royal Family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions,” Bond elaborated.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the brand that Harry and Meghan have become faces a test.
He said the debate over whether Harry will eventually become an American citizen “obviously distances himself from Britain,” according to the Mirror.
“Whether the Sussexes are able to arrange another quasi-royal tour as they successfully did in Nigeria, is a big test for the potency of their brand,” he said.
Fitzwilliams said the couple needs a win.
“They are working on new programmes for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard. They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year,” he said.
“Nothing has come of rumors about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have,” Fitzwilliams added.
“Yet since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” he continued.
Fitzwilliams further lambasted the couple, calling them “unpredictable” and further describing them as “ruthlessly ambitious.”
“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble. Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix,” he said.
Meghan recently wrote a letter to Nigeria’s Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi., thanking him for titles bestowed upon her when she and Harry visited Nigeria, according to Hello magazine.
“I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity,” Meghan said.
The mum-of-two concluded: “Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children,” she added.
One marketing expert cautioned that too many ventures may be bad for the couple, according to the U.K. Express.
Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, said that from “a PR perspective, the lack of a unified narrative could confuse their audience and potentially weaken their brand impact. Think of it as a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ type scenario – it could actually just dilute their brand.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.