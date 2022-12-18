Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
Jeremy Clarkson, left, spoke out about his dislike of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, and received backlash from for his honest remarks.
Jeremy Clarkson, left, spoke out about his dislike of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, and received backlash from for his honest remarks. (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images ; Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Meghan Markle Raked Across Coals: Major Celeb Catching Heat for What He Said About Her

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2022 at 12:40pm
Parler Share

British journalist Jeremy Clarkson savaged Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a new column, with social media voices complaining that this was a bit too much.

A column in The Sun by Clarkson likened Prince Harry, who he calls a “warrior of woke,” to a “glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.” (Basil Brush was a children’s TV show character usually portrayed by a hand puppet.)

However, Meghan was his prime target, as he explained the depth of his hatred for her.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he wrote

Trending:
Pelosi Gets Heated Over Simple Question All Americans Deserve to Know Answer to: 'Don't Bother Me'

“But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens,” he wrote.

Some people on Twitter pushed back.

Clarkson’s writings come amid a report in The Times of London that Harry and Meghan are all but demanding a summit meeting with the royal family.

“It can be revealed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to ‘sit down with the royal family’ for a meeting to address their ‘issues’ after their damning six-hour Netflix series, which involved relentless criticism of the monarchy,” the outlet wrote.

Related:
Meghan Blasts 'Deal or No Deal' After Time Spent on Set, Then Her Former Coworker Steps Forward About Time Before Prince Harry

Clarkson said everything in the saga of Harry and Meghan has been “so very obviously pre-planned.”

He mocked the couple: “The studied pauses. The mock incredulity. And the B-movie, soap-actress, quivery-voiced, more-in-sorrow-than-anger stories that are so obviously claptrap.

“Do you really think she would have entertained a move to New Zealand? That’s 13 hours away from everything. The spotlight of fame she craves so desperately would have been a 40-watt bulb, and no one would have seen it. Nah. She was always going to end up in California,” he wrote.

After Harry’s upcoming book has been released, Clarkson wrote, “Then she’ll do one called ‘I Think I May Be God.’ And then she’ll have exhausted the whole royal thing — so will be off.”

“We will see Diana-style photographs of her, all on her own, outside the Taj Mahal. And then she will be pictured gazing into the middle distance, on the back of a playboy’s superyacht and will marry a tech billionaire, and they’ll have a child called something vomitty like Peace. Or Truth. Or Love.

Do you think Meghan Markle appeals to the woke community?

The prince, he wrote, “will be stuck in California with no friends, either there or here, no family to support him and an army of young girls who’ll believe Meghan’s story that the marriage break-up was all his fault because he’s, like, you know, sooooo a man.”

The danger, he wrote, was that a new generation that believes Meghan will have a warped view of the royal family: “Unless, of course, when Meghan takes her hand out of the ginger glove puppet, he remembers who he is and gives us ‘the’ truth. Not hers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Meghan Markle Raked Across Coals: Major Celeb Catching Heat for What He Said About Her
'Survivor' Winner Stuns Host by Announcing He's Using the Entire $1 Million Prize to Help Veterans
Journalist Who Doxed 'Libs of Tik Tok' Owner Handed Big Punishment from Elon Musk
Shock as Doctors Blame 6-Year-Old Hockey Player's Myocarditis on Flu Before She Suffers 'Massive Stroke' and Dies
Victims of Devastating Accident Identified as Sheriff's Son and Infant Grandson, Suspect Detained
See more...

Conversation