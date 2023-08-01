Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, called for an investigation into UFOs in a column she wrote for the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The former co-host of “The View” cited one specific incident she said she witnessed in Arizona in the 1990s, which she said left her “petrified” and still haunts her.

McCain said she was one of many people who looked up at the sky on March 13, 1997, and witnessed the notorious “Phoenix Lights” incident.

“The first sighting was of an impossibly huge V-shaped object with five spherical lights flying from north to south,” McCain wrote. “The second incident, which I witnessed, was of nine seemingly stationary lights hanging over the city for hours, before suddenly disappearing over the horizon.”

“There are hundreds of videos and news reports documenting the incident,” McCain said.

She added, “I was petrified. Was this the war of the worlds? An invasion of little green men? (Hey — I was 12.)”

Recent testimonies before Congress by numerous U.S. military and intelligence veterans have fueled an ever-growing public interest in UFOs.

McCain wants their testimonies and the encounters of others to be taken seriously.

Do you believe the “Phoenix Lights” was a UFO? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“There’s no doubt that kooks and charlatans have glommed onto UFO conspiracies throughout history,” McCain wrote.

She complained those who witnessed the event were told they had simply witnessed military aircraft or flares. But she said she never bought the official line.

“But I know what I saw, and I’m not yet satisfied by the official explanations for it,” McCain wrote. “Even today, it is hard to explain, and there are varying descriptions of what happened.”

McCain added:

“For the record, on that March night in 1997, I became a believer. And my mother and I believe we are not alone in the universe. But to have said it at the time would have gotten us sized for tin foil hats.”

She concluded by calling for UFO sightings to be taken more seriously and demanded the matter be handled with transparency.

“I, for one, am convinced that these unexplained events are worthy of being chased down,” McCain wrote. “And even if ‘The Phoenix Lights’ does have a rational explanation, these more recent incidents do not.”

She concluded, “The public has a right to know if the truth is, in fact, out there.”

David Grusch, a former Air Force officer and intelligence official, is one of three recent whistleblowers who have claimed the government is suppressing knowledge about lights in the sky.

To those who say David Grusch is not a direct witness to non human craft, listen to this: “I have to be careful to describe what I have seen first hand, and not in this environment. But I can answer that question behind closed doors.” pic.twitter.com/9EIPswvRBq — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) August 1, 2023

What questions should the House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs ask UFO Whistleblower David Grusch? I’ll start: “How can we verify your claim that it seems that malevolent non-humans have murdered people?” pic.twitter.com/pZlUFKOPns — Mick West (@MickWest) July 21, 2023

Grusch recently described the forces in those objects are “malevolent” beings.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.