Megyn Kelly Launching Her Own Network, Signs Trio of Prominent Names as First Hosts

Everyone’s got a podcast these days.

But do you have an entire network of them?

Following in the footsteps of podcast mogul Bill Simmons and his vast “Ringer” network of sports and pop-culture podcasts, conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is trying to do the same in her realm of politics.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, “[o]ne of the most successful hosts to jump from cable TV to the news and politics creator ecosystem” is launching MK Media.

The Reporter described this nascent project as “a video and audio podcast network that will work with creators and journalists in the news and entertainment space.”

Kelly, the onetime Fox News superstar, has certainly found success as an independent conservative firebrand.

Now, she’s clearly hoping to help others find similar such success.

And it appears the early vision of MK Media is rapidly taking shape.

Kelly has reportedly recruited a trio of big names — though none quite as big as hers — to help launch MK Media’s content library.

Journalist and political expert Mark Halperin, U.K. Daily Mail contributor Maureen Callahan, and political influencer Link Lauren will be the first three contributors to MK Media, with the plan being for more to follow.

.@MegynKelly announces “MK Media” – a new podcast network of video and audio shows. The first three shows launching in April and May will be: “Next Up with @MarkHalperin”

“The Nerve with @DM_Maureen_ Callahan”

“Spot On with @itslinklauren“ And much more to come… pic.twitter.com/OFRhTYlIJE — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 25, 2025

“I’m thrilled to launch MK Media and to use our platform to help sane, reasonable, good-humored people build their own followings in this new media space,” Kelly told the Reporter.

She added: “I am a huge fan of Mark’s, Maureen’s and Link’s and I know our audience will be as excited as I am to hear more from them.”

The excitement appears mutual.

“America is filled with quality sandboxes; I can say without fear of contradiction that the Megyn Kelly sandbox is as good as it gets these days,” a statement from Halperin said.

“What an unexpected joy getting to know (and love) Megyn Kelly,” Callahan said. “But for her to give me my own show, on her new network, is beyond anything I could have anticipated.”

Meanwhile, Lauren said, “Megyn is a powerhouse whose work ethic and journalism inspire me.”

Of note, Kelly is apparently thinking of expanding MK Media beyond just news and entertainment.

As The Hill chronicled, Kelly started her own audio-only podcast in 2020, before signing a lucrative deal with SiriusXM radio for a live, daily radio show, where she has skewered the likes of the establishment media and various politicians.

