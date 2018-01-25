Melania Just Destroyed Trump ‘Holocaust Denier’ Accusations Without Saying Single Word

First lady Melania Trump skipped out on a trip to Davos, Switzerland, and instead chose to honor the millions of lives lost under the Nazi regime by visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., on Thursday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” she said in a statement. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love.

“My heart is with you, and we remember.”

Melania Trump said Thursday that she chose to visit the memorial ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday to honor the victims lost during the horrific genocide.

Accompanied on her visit by the museum’s director Sara Bloomfield, the first lady visited a multitude of exhibits and artifacts that detailed the rise of the Nazi Party, the liberation of concentration camps in 1945 and the policies implemented against the Jewish people.

The first lady tweeted Thursday about her unexpected visit, thanking the museum for the “powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust.”

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

After her visit to the memorial, the first lady reportedly flew to West Palm Beach, Florida, near President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The plane, “smaller than Air Force One,” arrived at Palm Beach International Airport around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

As noted by The Palm Beach Post, when a member of the president’s family is onboard, the aircraft is referred to as Executive One Foxtrot.

Mar-A-Lago is slated to host an event Friday hosted by Jim and Elizabeth Trump-Grau, the president’s brother and sister-in-law.

The event, the 2018 Safari Night Ball, benefits the Young Adventures, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring opportunities for young adults.

The last-second change of plans came as a surprise to some as Melania Trump was set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos alongside Donald Trump.

However, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham announced Tuesday that the first lady would not be making the trek overseas due to “scheduling and logistical issues.”

Grisham didn’t provide any further details explaining the last second change of plans.

The president is set to speak at the forum on Friday and provide attendees with an outline of his “America First” agenda.

