Melania Reveals Jaw-Dropping Persecution After Leaving WH, Was Even Kicked Out of Bank

 By Ole Braatelien  December 7, 2024 at 11:49am
Incoming First Lady Melania Trump opened up about the persecution she’s endured since leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump shared her experience with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an Oct. 7 interview.

Trump said the persecution began as soon as President-elect Donald Trump announced his decision to run for president in 2015 but that it continued after leaving the White House.

She recounted a time that a bank — not a branch but an entire company — dropped her as a customer.

“The bank suddenly informed me they will not be able to do business with me anymore,” Trump said.

Trump added that a prominent email service provider also abruptly terminated their agreement with her.

She recalled another incident in which she tried donating to a foster children’s scholarship program through a university.

Initially, the university — which Trump did not specify in the interview — welcomed her donation.

“The board of directors called back, they found out that it was me, they said ‘We could not go on,'” Trump said. “And it’s very sad because, who suffered? They were children from the foster community. They didn’t have a a scholarship that somebody would provide for them.

“They didn’t want to do business with me because of political affiliation, my political beliefs,” she said.

Bartiromo asked Trump if the persecution had diminished at all in recent years.

“I think some people got the courage and they see what’s going on,” Trump said. “They’re not afraid to speak, but it’s still going on. I think it’s still ‘cancel culture,’ and that trend is still going on.”

Trump appeared on “Mornings with Maria” to promote her memoir, “Melania,” now a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

She described the memoir as a “deeply personal” and “reflective journey.”

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” she said in an X clip promoting the book.

