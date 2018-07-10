SECTIONS
Culture
Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

By Jack Davis
July 10, 2018 at 11:51am
First Lady Melania Trump drew fashion raves as she attended Monday’s White House announcement of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Daily Caller reported the first lady’s “incredible fashion sense” at the event.

From England, where President Donald Trump and the first lady will head after the NATO summit, the reviews were also positive.

“Befitting of the nature of the occasion, Melania wore a tight black pencil dress that came to her knee. It featured a white equally fitted top half, with high neck emblazoned with black lines and stripes,” Britain’s The Express reported.

The Express approvingly noting that the intent was clearly “to blend into the audience rather than stand out.”

The praise kept flowing Tuesday as Yahoo News swooned over the shoes she wore as she and the president left for Europe.

“But nothing says ‘Europe, here I come’ like a pair of Christian Louboutin heels literally stamped with the word ‘Paris,'” Yahoo wrote, noting that the shoes cost $975.

The upcoming trip, the first major jaunt for the first lady since she underwent surgery, begins with a NATO meeting in Brussels before a Trump-Putin summit in Finland and a visit to Britain.

“It is important to her that she represents our country in a positive way, while paying respect to the host countries we are visiting,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, according to The New York Times.

Grisham said the first lady will promote her “Be Best” initiative for young people while she is in Britain.

Because the trip comes amid trade tensions between the United States and its European allies, the first lady faces an extra measure of pressure, one commentator said.

“This first lady probably has some challenges in that her husband is not a favorite among Europeans and European leaders,” said Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies. “I suspect that she will try to be particularly charming and win over locals on these side events where she goes out by herself.”

Although Melania Trump has largely been out of the headlines, she has not been idle.

Last week, she visited wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital, Fox News reported.

Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

