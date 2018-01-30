The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Melania Trump Reveals the ‘Heroes’ She Will Sit with for State of the Union Address

By Erin Coates
January 30, 2018 at 3:51pm

Print

As the president prepares for the State of the Union Address, the first lady had an address of her own.

Melania Trump announced on Twitter that she will be sitting with “heroes who have served our nation” tonight during the address.

TRENDING: After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

According to The New York Times, the White House released a list of people who have been invited to attend the State of the Union address.

Those who will be joining the first lady include emergency medical workers and service members.

“Some of these individual stories are heroic. Some are patriotic. Others are tragic,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a media conference, according to CBN News. “But all of them represent the unbreakable American spirit and will inspire our nation to continue growing stronger, prouder and more prosperous.”

Are you glad the first lady is sitting with heroes during the address?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The list of official and unofficial emergency responders invited includes Jon Bridgers, the founder of “Cajun Navy,” a nonprofit rescue team that worked during Hurricane Harvey.

The first lady will also be sitting with David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician who rescued 62 children from a summer camp in Southern California during the wildfires, and Ashlee Leppert, a Coast Guard aviation electronics technician who rescued people during the hurricanes last year.

Police officer Ryan Holets has also been invited. He was shot twice during his time at the Albuquerque Police Department, according to the White House, and adopted a child from opioid addicted parents.

The invited service members are Cpl. Matthew Bradford and Staff Sgt. Justin Peck.

RELATED: President Donald Trump Gives First State of the Union Address

Bradford stepped on an explosive device in 2007 in Iraq and later became the first blind double-amputee to re-enlist in the Marine Corps after losing his sight and both legs. Peck provided lifesaving medical care to a fellow service member in Syria.

Preston Sharp, a young boy who organized the placement of over 40,000 American flags and red carnations on soldiers’ graves has also been invited.

CA and NV 48 more states to go 🇺🇸

A post shared by Preston Sharp (@sharp.preston) on

The invitation list also includes people in Ohio who have given credit to the new tax reform. Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger, founders of Staub Manufacturing Solutions, gave large Christmas bonuses to their employees because of the tax law. One of their employees, Corey Adams, in turn, will put his recent savings into higher education for his daughter.

Rounding out the guest list are four parents whose daughters were reportedly killed by members of the MS-13 gang and Celestino “CJ” Martinez, a special agent in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit, who helped with the arrests of over 100 MS-13 gang members.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, will speak to a packed house of lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol Building at 9:00 p.m. Trump has reportedly practiced meticulously, with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders promising the address will be “incredible.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, State of the Union, White House

By: Erin Coates on January 30, 2018 at 3:51pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

donald trump, ebt

Trump Admin Pushing to Make Welfare Recipients Work for Food Stamps

Joe Setyon

Dennis Prager, donald trump (1)

Dennis Prager Comes Clean on Trump: ‘My Opposition to Donald Trump Was Wrong’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Chris White

immigrants, border wall

‘I’m All For It’: DACA Immigrants Suddenly Changing Their Tune On Trump And The Border Wall

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Nikki Haley Erupts on Twitter Over Anti-Trump Fest at Grammys

Chris Agee

Kelli Russell, surveillance video

Texas Model Accused in Series of Porch Thefts of Packages Caught on Video

Joe Setyon

Bruno_Mars_

Anti-Trump Grammys Lowest-Rated in Television History?

Recently Posted