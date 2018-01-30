Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

A number of Democrat lawmakers have announced they are boycotting President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The Democrats’ decision to protest Trump’s first State of the Union address comes after Trump’s alleged “s—hole” comments in early January. The following members of Congress have said they will not show up to the State of the Union address:

Oregon Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer:

“Rather than listening to yet another destructive and divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year’s annual address to Congress. Instead, like I did during Trump’s Inauguration, I will be working here at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “Hearing from Oregonians and working together to protect our values and advance policies that actually strengthen our communities is a more productive use of my time.”

Georgia Democrat Rep. John Lewis:

“At this junction, I do not plan to attend the State of the Union,” Lewis told MSNBC’s Katy Tur in early January. “I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself,” he continued.

Washington Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

“With all the racism and hatred coming out of this White House, I will NOT be attending Donald Trump’s State of the Union address,” she wrote in a statement. “Instead, I’m joining members of Congress like John Lewis and Maxine Waters (and) we will use the occasion to focus on the State of OUR Union, our opposition to his agenda, and we will lift up a progressive and inclusive vision of our country. I hope you’ll join us.”

California Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee:

Lee’s press secretary, Tasion Kwamilele told KQED News that she would not attend the address. The congresswoman has yet to release a statement as to why she would be protesting.

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters:

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Waters said on MSNBC. “Someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in?” Waters continued. “I don’t trust him, I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time … listening to what he has to say.”

“He does not deserve my attention,” she added.

Florida Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson:

“For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president’s State of the Union address,” Wilson said in a statement. “I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies.”

Illinois Democrat Rep. Jan Schakowsky:

“I refuse to normalize President Donald Trump and his loathsome language and actions,” Schakowsky said in a statement. “With every day that passes, a new tweet, breaking news story, or leaked quote sheds new light on President Trump’s twisted and prejudiced mind. I refuse to accept that as the new normal.”

“From calling for an illegal ban of Muslims during the first week of his presidency (and on Holocaust Remembrance Day) and refusing to condemn Nazis and White Supremacists in Charlottesville, to referring to Haiti and African nations as ‘sh*tholes’, President Trump has completely disrespected millions of patriotic Americans and the office of the presidency,” she continued.

New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks:

“I cannot give this man, who does not respect me, the respect to be in that audience,” Meeks said on MSNBC. “I will not be there.” he continued. “At every opportunity, he’s disrespected me and individuals who look like me. I cannot respect him.”

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Albio Sires:

“The congressman is not attending the State of the Union because many of his constituents are offended by the president’s rhetoric and behavior,” Erica Daughtrey, a spokeswoman for Sires told NJ Advance Media.

Illinois Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush:

“This has been the most chaotic, divisive, and incompetent first year of any administration and I will not sit and watch as Trump pretends that he’s off to a successful start. He’s not. Trump does not respect the office, our long standing institutions, traditions, and many of our citizens, who he has repeatedly insulted,” Rush said. “We are watching the presidency erode before our eyes and I, for one, refuse to participate in pomp and circumstance that does nothing but normalize his egregious and hateful behavior.”

“This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste any more of mine,” he continued.

California Democrat Rep. Juan Vargas:

“I will not be attending the State of the Union. I don’t want to pretend in anyway that I support this president. I don’t want to be two faced. I’d like to, if he started acting presidential. I’d be happy to go again, but I’m not going to do that until he starts acting presidential, respecting women, respecting people of color and immigrants,” Vargas said in an interview with KPBS News.

Illinois Democrat Rep. Danny Davis:

“I cannot in good conscience stand silently by and watch generations of struggle for equal rights, for civil, human and voting rights, for the rights of women, for social and economic justice be undone from the highest office in the land,” Davis said in a statement.

The address will take place on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

