Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times last week.

KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported Thursday that last week’s attack occurred after the suspect broke into Shehorn’s home around 4:30 a.m. on May 23.

Shehorn was hospitalized in critical condition, but has since begun what appears to be a long recovery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay her medical expenses.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told KABC that Pasqual attempted to flee the country into Mexico following the attack, but was detained at a border checkpoint in Texas.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement cited by the station.

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascón added. “We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Shehorn had reportedly taken out a restraining order against the 34-year-old Pasqual recently.

“Pasqual is charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the DA’s office,” the outlet reported.

“Additionally, the suspect is accused of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence, and it’s also alleged he personally used a knife during the crime.”

Do we need tougher punishments for some crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

If the actor is convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life in a California prison, according to KABC.

According to his IMDB page, Pasqual has acted since 2007, with parts in “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Road,” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.”

You can watch KABC’s local coverage of the stabbing below.







According to updates to her GoFundMe page, Shehorn underwent multiple surgeries following her attack, and was considered “very stable” by Sunday.

Later that day, she was reportedly able to talk after breathing and feeding tubes had been removed, and one supporter who visited her in the hospital said she “remains silly and upbeat.”

On Monday, she was still in the ICU, but by Tuesday had been taken from ICU. A picture of her walking with assistance appeared on the page Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, her GoFundMe had raised nearly 95 percent of the goal of $100,000 to pay for her medical bills and recovery expenses. Readers wishing to contribute to that effort may do so at this link.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.