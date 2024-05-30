Share
'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

 By George C. Upper III  May 30, 2024 at 6:13am
Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times last week.

KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported Thursday that last week’s attack occurred after the suspect broke into Shehorn’s home around 4:30 a.m. on May 23.

Shehorn was hospitalized in critical condition, but has since begun what appears to be a long recovery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay her medical expenses.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told KABC that Pasqual attempted to flee the country into Mexico following the attack, but was detained at a border checkpoint in Texas.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement cited by the station.

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascón added. “We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Shehorn had reportedly taken out a restraining order against the 34-year-old Pasqual recently.

“Pasqual is charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the DA’s office,” the outlet reported.

“Additionally, the suspect is accused of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence, and it’s also alleged he personally used a knife during the crime.”

Do we need tougher punishments for some crimes?

If the actor is convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life in a California prison, according to KABC.

According to his IMDB page, Pasqual has acted since 2007, with parts in “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Road,” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.”

You can watch KABC’s local coverage of the stabbing below.



According to updates to her GoFundMe page, Shehorn underwent multiple surgeries following her attack, and was considered “very stable” by Sunday.

Later that day, she was reportedly able to talk after breathing and feeding tubes had been removed, and one supporter who visited her in the hospital said she “remains silly and upbeat.”

On Monday, she was still in the ICU, but by Tuesday had been taken from ICU. A picture of her walking with assistance appeared on the page Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, her GoFundMe had raised nearly 95 percent of the goal of $100,000 to pay for her medical bills and recovery expenses. Readers wishing to contribute to that effort may do so at this link.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
Conversation