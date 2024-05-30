“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascón added. “We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”
Shehorn had reportedly taken out a restraining order against the 34-year-old Pasqual recently.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Pasqual is charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the DA’s office,” the outlet reported.
“Additionally, the suspect is accused of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence, and it’s also alleged he personally used a knife during the crime.”
Do we need tougher punishments for some crimes?
Yes: 0% (0 Votes)
No: 0% (0 Votes)
If the actor is convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life in a California prison, according to KABC.
According to his IMDB page, Pasqual has acted since 2007, with parts in “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Road,” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.”
You can watch KABC’s local coverage of the stabbing below.
Advertisement - story continues below
According to updates to her GoFundMe page, Shehorn underwent multiple surgeries following her attack, and was considered “very stable” by Sunday.
Later that day, she was reportedly able to talk after breathing and feeding tubes had been removed, and one supporter who visited her in the hospital said she “remains silly and upbeat.”
On Monday, she was still in the ICU, but by Tuesday had been taken from ICU. A picture of her walking with assistance appeared on the page Wednesday.
Advertisement - story continues below
As of Thursday morning, her GoFundMe had raised nearly 95 percent of the goal of $100,000 to pay for her medical bills and recovery expenses. Readers wishing to contribute to that effort may do so at this link.
A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:
“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.
Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal.
And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people.
The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.
We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.
But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight.
The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help?
With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.