SECTIONS
News
Print

Mexican Ambassador Blames Cartel Violence on American 'Drug Demand'

Mexican Ambassador to the United States Martha Barcena pictured in a file photo from June.Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty ImagesMexican Ambassador to the United States Martha Barcena told U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in a letter that U.S. drug demand is to blame for the violenceof drug cartels in Mexico. Barcena is pictured here in a file photo from June. (Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 10, 2019 at 10:19am
Print

The bloodshed in Mexico by drug cartels is on the hands of American drug users, according to Mexico’s ambassador to the United States.

On Monday, nine Americans living in a Mormon community were killed in Mexico in a drug cartel ambush. The dead included three women and six children. The Juarez Cartel has been blamed for the attack, according to Fox News.

On Wednesday, in response to the slaughter and the continued violence south of the border, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri issued a tough-talking tweet calling for Mexico to be punished for allowing the cartels to commit murder with impunity.

“With Mexico, enough is enough. US government should impose sanctions on Mexican officials, including freezing assets, who won’t confront cartels. Cartels are flooding MO w/ meth, trafficking children, & openly slaughtering American citizens. And Mexico looks the other way,” Hawley wrote.

TRENDING: Donald Trump Jr. Triggers Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' by Bringing Up Their Past

Martha Barcena, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., sent Hawley a letter arguing that Hawley had it all wrong.

“In the wake of the tragic loss of lives during the heinous assault that took place against the binational Mormon community of Lebaron in Mexico, my government categorically rejects your recent mischaracterization on Mexico not actively combating transnational organized crime and suggesting to impose sanctions on Mexican officials,” she wrote in a letter Hawley would later post on Twitter.

“One of the top priorities of President Lopez Obrador is to promote security with a new approach, not seek a violent confrontation with organized crime groups, a strategy that failed in previous administrations leading to unprecedented escalation of violence,” she wrote

Should the U.S. go into Mexico to fight the drug cartels?

Barcena added a handwritten comment that, “I hope to be able to discuss these matters with you personally, including how to reduce drug demand in the U.S.”

The letter did little to calm Hawley’s anger over the deaths of the Americans.

“In response to my call for sanctions, yesterday the Mexican Ambassador responded w/ letter taking zero responsibility, offering no change in Mexico’s failed policies, & suggesting real problem is Americans’ ‘drug demand.’ As if Americans are responsible for the cartels’ crimes,” he tweeted Thursday.

RELATED: Outraged Family Member of 9 Americans Slain in Mexico: Like Living in 'Afghanistan'

President Donald Trump has tweeted that Mexico has to get serious about attacking the cartels to end the violence endemic to the country — and offered assistance from the United States.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!” Trump tweeted.

Hawley’s call for sanctions was echoed by Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah, a Mormon.

“The unspeakable violence against U.S. women and children this week in the border region of Mexico shocks the conscience and demands action. These criminals place no value on human life and cannot be tolerated by the U.S. or Mexican governments,” McAdams told The Federalist.

“I call on Congress to join me in considering a range of ideas, including imposing sanctions on Mexican officials who won’t confront the cartels, and declaring Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Mexican Ambassador Blames Cartel Violence on American 'Drug Demand'
Group of Psychiatrists Lobbying To Testify on Trump's Mental Health Despite Never Examining Him
Amazon Pulls Sickening 'Daddy's Little Sl**' Shirt for Children, But Only After Outcries
Dying Enthusiasm? Warren Has To Push 'Environmental Justice' in Front of Sparse Crowd
HuffPost Gets Backlash After Calling for Canceling Thanksgiving as We Know It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×