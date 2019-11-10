Mexican Ambassador Blames Cartel Violence on American 'Drug Demand'

The bloodshed in Mexico by drug cartels is on the hands of American drug users, according to Mexico’s ambassador to the United States.

On Monday, nine Americans living in a Mormon community were killed in Mexico in a drug cartel ambush. The dead included three women and six children. The Juarez Cartel has been blamed for the attack, according to Fox News.

On Wednesday, in response to the slaughter and the continued violence south of the border, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri issued a tough-talking tweet calling for Mexico to be punished for allowing the cartels to commit murder with impunity.

“With Mexico, enough is enough. US government should impose sanctions on Mexican officials, including freezing assets, who won’t confront cartels. Cartels are flooding MO w/ meth, trafficking children, & openly slaughtering American citizens. And Mexico looks the other way,” Hawley wrote.

With Mexico, enough is enough. US government should impose sanctions on Mexican officials, including freezing assets, who won’t confront cartels. Cartels are flooding MO w/ meth, trafficking children, & openly slaughtering American citizens. And Mexico looks the other way — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 6, 2019

Martha Barcena, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., sent Hawley a letter arguing that Hawley had it all wrong.

“In the wake of the tragic loss of lives during the heinous assault that took place against the binational Mormon community of Lebaron in Mexico, my government categorically rejects your recent mischaracterization on Mexico not actively combating transnational organized crime and suggesting to impose sanctions on Mexican officials,” she wrote in a letter Hawley would later post on Twitter.

“One of the top priorities of President Lopez Obrador is to promote security with a new approach, not seek a violent confrontation with organized crime groups, a strategy that failed in previous administrations leading to unprecedented escalation of violence,” she wrote

Should the U.S. go into Mexico to fight the drug cartels? Yes No

Barcena added a handwritten comment that, “I hope to be able to discuss these matters with you personally, including how to reduce drug demand in the U.S.”

The letter did little to calm Hawley’s anger over the deaths of the Americans.

“In response to my call for sanctions, yesterday the Mexican Ambassador responded w/ letter taking zero responsibility, offering no change in Mexico’s failed policies, & suggesting real problem is Americans’ ‘drug demand.’ As if Americans are responsible for the cartels’ crimes,” he tweeted Thursday.

If Mexico becomes a narco-state, the danger to American security will be severe. Blaming Americans is not the answer https://t.co/VpLxK9tuc0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 8, 2019

I remind the government of Mexico that their cartels are murdering American citizens, and trafficking children, and flooding our communities w/ deadly drugs. So yes, I do believe sanctions are warranted for those who refuse to take action — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 7, 2019

President Donald Trump has tweeted that Mexico has to get serious about attacking the cartels to end the violence endemic to the country — and offered assistance from the United States.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!” Trump tweeted.

Hawley’s call for sanctions was echoed by Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah, a Mormon.

“The unspeakable violence against U.S. women and children this week in the border region of Mexico shocks the conscience and demands action. These criminals place no value on human life and cannot be tolerated by the U.S. or Mexican governments,” McAdams told The Federalist.

“I call on Congress to join me in considering a range of ideas, including imposing sanctions on Mexican officials who won’t confront the cartels, and declaring Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations,” he said.

