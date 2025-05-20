Mexican Government Furious Over YouTube Star MrBeast's Visit to Mayan Ruins, Files Lawsuit

A video of a tour through ancient Mayan pyramids has literally created an international incident involving YouTube star MrBeast.

MrBeast, whose real name is James “Jimmy” Donaldson, is the world’s most popular YouTuber, with 396 million subscribers, Newsweek reported.

However, Donaldson reportedly became extremely unpopular with the Mexican government after his video of ancient ruins, titled “I Explored 2,000 Year Old Ancient Temples,” was posted May 10.

The video, which Donaldson narrated in his characteristically jubilant, high-energy style, gave off an Indiana Jones vibe with dramatic music and soaring drone shots featuring explorers holding flaming torches as they climbed steep stone steps or descended into underground chambers.

The episode featured scenes from a number of historically important Mayan cities, including Calakmul and Chichén Itzá.







The audience apparently enjoyed the show, as it racked up over 70 million views in just 9 days — results most YouTubers can only dream about.

However, Mexican authorities were less than pleased with the final cut, which promoted the show’s sponsors, Jack Link’s meat snacks and Feastables peanut butter cups.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was among the first to complain, Newsweek reported. Sheinbaum “requested clarifications on the conditions under which the permissions for the video were granted,” per the outlet.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it had given Donaldson “permission to film at the sites but not monetize the video,” Reuters reported.

Donaldson’s video thanked the INAH for the organization’s assistance, but also “touts products,” the report said.

Government officials are so upset about it, Reuters reported, that they are filing suit against Full Circle Media.

In a translated post on social media platform X, the INAH said they have no problem with videos of the sites being shared for educational purposes.

Regarding the video released by YouTuber Mr. Beast, the National Institute of Anthropology and History reports that it is always open to audiovisual proposals that contribute to the knowledge and dissemination of Mexico’s archaeological and cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/0GfS8KIygX — INAH (@INAHmx) May 15, 2025

“The permission granted to Full Circle Media … did not authorize … the use of images of the archeological site for for-profit advertisements of private brands,” the agency said.

Donaldson responded with an X post Sunday, denying that there is any bad blood between his crew and the Mexican government.

I’ve seen a lot of stories about our recent video in Mexico and wanted to clear some false things being said. Me and my team have great respect for the Mexican and Mayan culture and people. We did this video to get people all over the world excited to learn more about their… pic.twitter.com/CCRo4Hu1X5 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 18, 2025

“’I’ve seen a lot of stories about our recent video in Mexico and wanted to clear some false things being said,” he wrote.

“Me and my team have great respect for the Mexican and Mayan culture and people. We did this video to get people all over the world excited to learn more about their culture, much like we did with our Pyramids video,” he continued. “We are not and have never been sued by them lol. That is false and it saddens me to see people spreading lies.”

The content creator added, “We filmed with full permits, followed guidelines, had representatives from government agencies following us, Mexican archeologists to make sure we were accurate, AND representatives from the sites to ensure we were following the rules.”

He said the product promotions were filmed at sites other than the national monuments.

“Behind the scenes we funded wells and water projects in the state, I’ve also been working with INAH on a fund to support local Mexican archeology and new discoveries because I wanted to help spread the culture as a thanks for allowing us to film,” he explained.

“I hope to go back someday and continue to share how awesome the culture is with the world, sad to see this get distorted.”

