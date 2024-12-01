Mexican President Scrambles to Save Face After Trump Goes Public with Phone Call

President-elect Donald Trump has gone public with the contents of a phone call between himself and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, a move that had his peer scrambling to save face.

Trump made public a key agreement Wednesday on his Truth Social account.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” Trump wrote.

“She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” the president-elect continued.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!”

In a post made ten minutes after the original, Trump underscored what this would mean for the future of American border security.

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

“THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!”

Sheinbaum quickly respond to Trump’s revelations by issuing a statement, whict appears to have been made to save face. Neither a denial nor a correction, it was more of a clarification from Mexico’s side of the border.

Sheinbaum’s politics, after all, do not align with Trump’s.

“In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights,” Sheinbaum wrote on X, according to a translation of the post.

“Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border. We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

En nuestra conversación con el presidente Trump, le expuse la estrategia integral que ha seguido México para atender el fenómeno migratorio, respetando los derechos humanos. Gracias a ello se atiende a las personas migrantes y a las caravanas previo a que lleguen a la frontera.… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 28, 2024

The core of the two leaders’ claims appears the same: People travelling to the border and intending an illegal crossing will be intercepted before reaching it.

Trump brought up the deplorable state of our border during a congratulatory post-election call from Sheinbaum.

It seems his strategy of disrupting tradition and cutting to the heart of issues, seen as he turned an otherwise cordial call into a matter of serious weight, is already producing results.

In the weeks since that early November call, it’s becoming clear how affected Sheinbaum was from the conversation.

The Mexican president began to fold shortly after speaking to Trump. She publicly announced that there were major policy changes under consideration as threats of tariffs and a hostile Trump administration appear to be only weeks away.

If this is what a first and second phone call can accomplish, the nation is on the edge of its seat for what Trump’s third phone call to Mexico might do.

