President-elect Donald Trump praises his campaign senior advisor Susie Wiles during an election night event in West Palm Beach , Florida, on Nov. 6. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

With Confirmation Hearings Looming, Trump Team Orders Online Silence from All Nominees: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  December 30, 2024 at 5:05pm
President-elect Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has reportedly directed all the incoming administration’s nominees requiring Senate confirmation to refrain from posting on social media.

“While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a Sunday memo obtained by the New York Post.

“Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel,” she added.

Wiles also wrote in a more upbeat tone that she appreciates “how enthusiastic everyone is” about joining the second Trump term.

A review of the X accounts for those who are expected to be Trump’s more controversial nominees — such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard for director of National Intelligence, and Pete Hegseth for secretary of Defense — showed they appear to be heeding the order.

RFK Jr.’s most recent post — made on Friday — talked about a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, and included a photo.

Will all of Trump’s nominees be confirmed?

Gabbard posted a Christmas message, accompanied by a picture with her husband, on Wednesday.

And Hegseth reposted supportive words from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Thursday.

Senate confirmation hearings are slated to start next week after the new Congress is sworn in.

The Republicans will hold a 53 to 47 majority over the Democrats, so even if every Democrat votes against a particular nominee, he or she can still lose three GOP senators and be confirmed with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Wiles — who co-chaired Trump’s disciplined and successful presidential campaign — likely wants to run a very tight messaging ship as the new administration’s nominees work their way through the Senate confirmation process.

Trump made history in November when he announced that Wiles would be the first woman to serve as a White House chief of staff.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” he said at the time.

Though active in Florida politics for years, Wiles was last in Washington when she worked as a campaign scheduler for former President Ronald Reagan during his 1980 presidential campaign and in Reagan’s Labor Department.

