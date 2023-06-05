Share
Michael J. Fox attends "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 26. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images)

Michael J Fox Tries to Play Off Mishap During 'Back to the Future' Panel, But the Video Has Fans Concerned

 By Johnathan Jones  June 5, 2023 at 2:41pm
Actor Michael J. Fox worried fans after he fell over the weekend at a “Back to the Future” fan exposition in Philadelphia.

The 61-year-old has been very public about his devastating battle against Parkinson’s disease, which he has recently said is still progressing.

On Sunday, a video circulated online of the actor falling onstage. Luckily, he was able to soften the blow when he landed on a sofa on stage.

Fox quickly recovered and was reportedly not injured. He brushed off the momentary lapse in balance, but that did not stop fans who came across the video from worrying about the star.

Many expressed sadness at seeing what the neurological disease has done to the star:

Others were upset to see the video posted on Twitter, and they jumped to his defense:

Fox told NBC News during an interview last month that he routinely suffers injuries as the disease has progressed throughout the last three decades.

“I broke this shoulder — had it replaced. I broke this elbow. I broke this hand. I had an infection that almost cost me this finger. I broke my face. I broke this humerus,” Fox said.

In addition to injuries he often sustains, Fox said he also struggles with a desire for privacy.

Due to his fragile condition, he said he requires assistance when he moves.

“I have aides around me quite a bit of the time in case I fall, and that lack of privacy is hard to deal with,” he told NBC “Today” show.

Fox was still in his twenties when a tremor in his hand alarmed him while he was on the set of the 1991 film “Doc Hollywood.”

At age 29, a diagnosis of Parkinson’s was confirmed.

In the mid-1990s, Fox kept his disease under wraps as he starred on the ABC comedy series “Spin City” and as he kept working in Hollywood.

But after struggling with the illness now for more than half of his life, the star went public, and he has remained optimistic.

While he has retired from acting, Fox recently received an honorary Academy Award for his Parkinson’s advocacy.

He told NBC News last month, “I’ve won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis.”

He concluded, ”It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career.”

