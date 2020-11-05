Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Recent Struggles with Parkinson's Disease: My 'Memory Is Shot'

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published November 5, 2020 at 1:27pm
P Share Print

Michael J. Fox has had to do a lot of adjusting as he navigates his life and career with Parkinson’s disease, and despite his generally upbeat demeanor, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

He’s had good times and incredibly dark times, and recently spoke about how difficult it is to be an actor when you can’t memorize lines effectively.

“My short-term memory is shot,” the 59-year-old told People recently. “I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts.”

“I struggled during both of them.”

TRENDING: Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'

While Fox was diagnosed in 1991, he held off announcing it for seven years. In more recent years, he’s experienced a tumor, surgeries and a fall that shattered his arm.

He had to relearn how to walk and needed a lot of physical therapy.

All in all, he’s had to accept that he cannot do some of the things he once did — and he’s had some moments that have made him question everything.

While he does what he can to mitigate the effects of the disease on his speech, including vocal exercises meant to sharpen his diction and projection, he’s focused on the skill that he’s been able to hone over the years: writing.

“I’m down to this,” he said. “My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do. So it’s down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it.”

His fourth memoir, “No Time Like the Future,” is set to come out Nov. 17, and deals with how he learned to be optimistic in spite of the setbacks he’s faced.

“So the last couple of years have been trickier than most,” he said. “I have things that I’ve been blessed with that are just incredible. My family, my success, that I’ve been doing something I love to do.

RELATED: NFL Star's Wife Rushed to Surgery After Trainer's Advice Helps Save Her Life

“Life is rich. Life is good.”

“Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance,” Fox said. “Part of gratitude is acceptance and accepting that this thing happens … accept it for what it is.”

“It doesn’t mean that you can’t ever change it. It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just as something you can recognize and put it in its proper place and then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in … If you name something, identify it and accept it, then you can move on.”

He refers to his book as cathartic and “cranky,” in a positive sort of way.

“It’s not that I wasn’t sincere before,” he said, “but my gratitude is deeper now, from having gotten through the darkest times.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Recent Struggles with Parkinson's Disease: My 'Memory Is Shot'
NFL Star's Wife Rushed to Surgery After Trainer's Advice Helps Save Her Life
Kindhearted Cashier Pays for Elderly Customer's Groceries: 'You Could Be in Their Shoes'
Tim Tebow Takes Shoes Off Own Feet To Give to Person in Need
Runner's Kindness Caught on Video After He Stops To Pull Competitor from Ground To Help Him Finish
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×