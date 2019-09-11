SECTIONS
Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Relief Efforts in Bahamas

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony during the 2019 NBA All-Star game at Spectrum Center on Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Streeter Lecka / Getty ImagesMichael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony during the 2019 NBA All-Star game at Spectrum Center on Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 11, 2019 at 7:58am
NBA legend Michael Jordan announced on Tuesday that he will be contributing $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement released by his spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact,” he added.

“The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Reuters reported that Dorian’s official death toll in the Bahamas has risen to at least 50 people.

The Category 5 storm hammered the archipelago with winds upward of 200 miles per hour.

“It was one of the strongest Caribbean hurricanes on record and stands as the worst disaster in Bahamian history,” according to Reuters.

The U.N’s World Food Programme estimates 76,000 people are in need of food and other assistance, and around 13,000 homes have been destroyed.

Tuesday was not Jordan’s first large donation in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Last year, former Chicago Bulls star, who currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, donated $2 million toward Hurricane Florence relief efforts in his home state of North Carolina, Sports Illustrated reported.

Some of the relief organizations active in the Bahamas include The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Blessing.

The Red Cross announced last week it was committing an initial $2 million to helping meet the immediate needs of the Bahamian people.

Samaritan’s Purse reported it airlifted an emergency field hospital and medical team to the islands at the request of the World Health Organization and the Bahamian government.

Additionally, the organization sent of emergency supplies and relief team specialists to the Bahamas with materials for temporary shelters, water filters and community filtration units that turn saltwater to drinking water.

As of Monday, U.S. Coast Guard crews had rescued over 380 people in the Bahamas.

Walmart announced Tuesday that it will donate up to $500,000 to organizations helping with the relief efforts both in the Bahamas and the United States, listing specifically The Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
