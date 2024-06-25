Olympics legend Michael Phelps buried an Australian swimmer for boastful comments she made against Team USA, and the pain from his brutal response only doubled the agony for the athlete from Down Under after she received devastating news about this summer’s Paris Games.

Australian swimmer and former Olympian Cate Campbell’s comments were made in July 2023 after World Aquatics placed her national team above the United States in a ranking based on gold medals earned in the World Swimming Championships.

Now, one year later, she is finding out she hasn’t even qualified to face the Americans in Paris.

Campbell raged against the Americans as “sore losers” last year after NBC News shifted the Australians down in the leaderboards by ranking countries on total medals won.

“I mean, Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” the swimmer told Australia’s “Today.”

“There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium, and I cannot tell you how happy that made me,” Campbell continued.

“Bring on Paris,” she said.

Former U.S. Olympian Rowdy Gaines posted a clip of the comments shortly after Campbell’s interview.

360 days. I can’t wait. The rivalry continues. pic.twitter.com/RXGAGsOHPi — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) August 1, 2023

The interview came roaring back to the forefront as the U.S.-Australia rivalry is set to play out at the Summer Games in Paris.

Michael Phelps, American swimming legend and the most decorated Olympian of all time, was shown Campbell’s comments by NBC News last week.

“If somebody said that to me,” Phelps said, “I would lose it. I would make them eat every word they just said about me.”

“I would watch that thing every single day to give me that little extra bit of oomph,” he advised competing U.S. Olympians.

“I would make them eat every word they said about me.” Michael Phelps got FIRED UP about the USA vs. Australia swimming rivalry ahead of the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/57cKaLvgtE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 21, 2024

Unfortunately for Campbell, she won’t be able to face off against the Americans and put her boastful attitude to the test.

According to Australia’s News 9, the swimmer has effectively retired from the sport after finishing in seventh place during the recent Paris trials.



“It’s bittersweet,” Campbell said. “I had hoped for the fairytale ending, and it’s what I had worked for and what I felt I was capable of, and unfortunately my body just said ‘no.'”

Even without her, the rivalry between Australia and the United States is set to be on full display in the coming weeks.

