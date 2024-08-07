Michelle Obama Gets Involved, Jumps Into Simone Biles' Drama After NFL Star Makes 'Disgusting' Olympic Take

Former first lady Michelle Obama has let the world know that she endorses the actions of two American gymnasts who kowtowed to a gold medalist from Brazil on the Olympic awards podium.

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles indulged in an unusual photo op on the podium when the medals for the floor exercise were handed out.

Biles, who won a silver medal, and Chiles, who won bronze, assumed identical poses and bowed down to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won the gold medal.

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey had taken to X to rip into the stunt, calling it “literally disgusting.”

But what the two gymnasts did got Michelle Obama’s gushing stamp of approval.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!” she posted on X.

I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone! ✨ https://t.co/WIQMccUDNK — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 6, 2024

Are you watching the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Humphrey later admitted in a post on X that the tide of opinion seemed to be flowing against him.

“I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol” he wrote.

I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) August 6, 2024

According to USA Today, the stunt was the result of a quick conference between Biles and Chiles over a way to mark Andarade’s victory. Chiles suggested the deep bow.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Biles said.

“Why don’t we just give her her flowers? Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States, our flowers as well,” Chiles said. “So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful. So I felt like it was needed.”

“I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired!” Biles said after the all-around final.

“It’s way too close. … It definitely put me on my toes, and it brought out the best athlete in myself. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her but uh, uh, uh. I don’t like it!”

Biles said race was also a factor, according to Sports Illustrated.

She said Andarade is “so amazing. She’s queen. And first it was an all-black podium so that was super exciting for us.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.