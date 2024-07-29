Share
Commentary

Michelle Obama Drops Celebrity-Packed Election Ad Just Days After Backing Kamala Harris

 By Samantha Chang  July 29, 2024
Just days after listlessly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama recruited a motley crew of leftist celebrities to push Americans to register to vote.

The cringeworthy ad, which was released Sunday, shows Obama pretending to call several friends, including:

  • Retired soccer player Megan Rapinoe.
  • Actress Kerry Washington.
  • NBA stars Steph Curry and Chris Paul.
  • TV producer Shonda Rhimes.
  • Country music singer Reyna Roberts.
  • Nonbinary” social media personality Bretman Rock.

“Hey, it’s Michelle,” she said in her staged phone call. “Are you voting this year?”

Everyone enthusiastically replies that they will vote in November.

Biden DOJ Gives Peter Strzok, Lisa Page $2 Million Over Texts Exposing Anti-Trump Agenda

Obama then looks into the camera and urges viewers to register to vote through her advocacy group, When We All Vote, which claims to be nonpartisan.

“We are just 100 days away from the general election,” she said.

“From our local elected officials, to ballot measures on reproductive rights, the environment and our economy, our future is on the ballot.”

The Democrat then orders listeners to get “registered and ready to vote.”

While viewers were not urged to vote specifically for Kamala Harris, this message was implicit, since everyone in the ad is a left-wing activist.

For reference, all but one hyped the Black Lives Matter movement at the height of the divisive, race-hustling campaign.

Obama’s ad was roasted for its awkward corniness on the social media platform X.

New Poll Shows Michelle Obama as Only Potential Democratic Candidate Beating Trump

This get-out-the-vote ad is as half-hearted as the Obamas’ lackluster phone endorsement of Harris last week shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

In both instances, the Obamas literally phoned it in.

That said, Republicans should not assume that just because Harris is incompetent, former President Donald Trump can coast to victory.

The GOP nominee is up against a vast, synchronized network that has coalesced behind his Democratic challenger.

This includes Big Tech, the establishment media, academia, Wall Street and Hollywood.

Despite how unpopular and unaccomplished the vice president is, there are numerous Americans who believe the corporate media’s lies about Trump and their disingenuous fawning over Harris.

Therefore, Republicans should not take the Democratic challenger lightly and get complacent. That is a recipe for disaster.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
