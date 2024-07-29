Michelle Obama Drops Celebrity-Packed Election Ad Just Days After Backing Kamala Harris

Just days after listlessly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama recruited a motley crew of leftist celebrities to push Americans to register to vote.

The cringeworthy ad, which was released Sunday, shows Obama pretending to call several friends, including:

Retired soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Actress Kerry Washington.

NBA stars Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

Country music singer Reyna Roberts.

“Nonbinary” social media personality Bretman Rock.

“Hey, it’s Michelle,” she said in her staged phone call. “Are you voting this year?”

Everyone enthusiastically replies that they will vote in November.

Obama then looks into the camera and urges viewers to register to vote through her advocacy group, When We All Vote, which claims to be nonpartisan.

“We are just 100 days away from the general election,” she said.

“From our local elected officials, to ballot measures on reproductive rights, the environment and our economy, our future is on the ballot.”

The Democrat then orders listeners to get “registered and ready to vote.”

Michelle Obama releases new election video featuring celebrity pals Steph Curry, Kerry Washington and Megan Rapinoe just days after endorsing Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/x3dzusC3nz — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 29, 2024

While viewers were not urged to vote specifically for Kamala Harris, this message was implicit, since everyone in the ad is a left-wing activist.

For reference, all but one hyped the Black Lives Matter movement at the height of the divisive, race-hustling campaign.

Obama’s ad was roasted for its awkward corniness on the social media platform X.

Reminder to Take Out the Trash.. pic.twitter.com/x3RCfhr5oU — ⭐ Spangled Shimmer 🇺🇸🦅✨ (@SpangledShimmer) July 29, 2024

Big Mike needs a shave. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) July 29, 2024

I just died of cringe, multiple times — Jill Biden Press Release (parody?) (@Jillbldenpress) July 29, 2024

This get-out-the-vote ad is as half-hearted as the Obamas’ lackluster phone endorsement of Harris last week shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

In both instances, the Obamas literally phoned it in.

That said, Republicans should not assume that just because Harris is incompetent, former President Donald Trump can coast to victory.

The GOP nominee is up against a vast, synchronized network that has coalesced behind his Democratic challenger.

This includes Big Tech, the establishment media, academia, Wall Street and Hollywood.

WATCH! Google is hiding the “Assassination attempt on Trump” I recorded my screen as I typed it in… it says Truman, then NOTHING. They want you to forget it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/WBFVHCoWRS — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 28, 2024

Here’s the video of it for when they try to deny it pic.twitter.com/nymZilGcGH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Despite how unpopular and unaccomplished the vice president is, there are numerous Americans who believe the corporate media’s lies about Trump and their disingenuous fawning over Harris.

Therefore, Republicans should not take the Democratic challenger lightly and get complacent. That is a recipe for disaster.

