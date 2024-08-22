An honest admission of ignorance commands near-universal appreciation.

And if that does not convince us that God built a love of humility into our natures, then perhaps nothing will.

In a 35-second video posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, rookie sensation Angel Reese of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky adopted a neutral-yet-curious stance in response to a woke nitwit reporter’s leading question about Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — a response that garnered substantial praise from X users.

According to Fox News, the exchange between Reese and Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson occurred before Sunday’s game between the Sky and the Phoenix Mercury.

Robinson began by framing his Harris-related question in the most awkward and nauseatingly woke manner imaginable.

“Vice president candidate Kamala Harris is a woman and she’s doing her thing,” Robinson said. “Her running for president — have you gotten a chance to watch her? What are your thoughts on her running for political office?”

Rather than parrot the woke WNBA’s party line as Robinson undoubtedly expected, Reese delivered a refreshingly mature answer.

“I haven’t been able to tap a lot into the political, um, election and everything going on. So I’m not that educated right now, but [I] just continue to learn and to just get feedback,” Reese replied.

“But everybody go out there and vote. I commend that. And I just tell a lot of people to go out there and do vote, because we need it for this election,” she added.

Do you like Angel Reese? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Former NCAA swimmer and current women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines applauded Reese’s reply.

“I respect this answer a lot. Kudos!” Gaines tweeted.

A reporter asked Angel Reese her thoughts on Kamala Harris running for president. Reese admitted she wasn’t educated enough to insert her personal opinion, but encouraged people to exercise their constitutional right to vote regardless. I respect this answer a lot. Kudos! pic.twitter.com/YhKIjcipER — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 22, 2024

Others echoed Gaines’s sentiment.

“That’s awesome. Well done, @Reese10Angel,” Maryland Republican congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik wrote.

“Shockingly respectably excellent answer!” another user wrote.

Shockingly respectably excellent answer! — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) August 22, 2024

“I honestly didn’t see that coming but respect,” another user wrote.

I honestly didn’t see that coming but respect. ✊🏿 — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) August 22, 2024

Perhaps the reason that the last user “didn’t see that coming” is that Reese appeared to respond favorably to former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

“MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” Reese tweeted.

MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

Likewise, the self-styled villain in women’s basketball has not exactly embraced humility early in her career.

Purely from a basketball standpoint, Reese has acquitted herself beautifully. She has averaged 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game and earned All-Star honors — undeniably impressive achievements as a rookie.

On the other hand, her much-ballyhooed rivalry with rookie superstar Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, which dates to their college playing days, has called forth its share of ugliness from Reese and especially from race-baiting outside commentators eager to depict the rivalry between the black rookie superstar Reese and the white rookie superstar Clark as a racial melodrama in which the sanctimonious race-baiters — the world’s worst practical racists — imagine everyone but themselves taking sides based on skin color.

Amid all that nonsense, Reese has sometimes pitied herself and depicted herself as a victim.

In fairness, however, she never asked for her rivalry with Clark to assume political dimensions.

Thus, when she eschews the political, we may believe her.

Moreover, when we feel like applauding her humility, we have cause to remember that God made us that way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.