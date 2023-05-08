The FBI’s politicization in recent years has given Americans every reason to eye the bureau suspiciously but there are still agents on the ground who are working diligently to bring justice to crime victims.

One of those victims was a teen boy from Michigan who took his own life last year after he was caught up in an online sexual exploitation ring and he saw no other way out.

FBI agents were among those who helped bring him family justice, now that three men overseas are behind bars and waiting to be extradited after one of them allegedly actively encouraged him to die over money.

In a plot called “sextortion,” three Nigerian citizens allegedly took advantage of young men and teens who sought to speak with how they believed were women.

The malefactors would use hacked social media accounts to find their victims and then engage in catfishing them.

Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old from Michigan, was one of those targeted, WJBK-TV reported.

The now unsealed indictment said he fell into a trap last year while unwittingly speaking to three Nigerians named Samuel Ogoshi, Samson Ogoshi and Ezekiel Robert.

On March 25 of last year, DeMay received a message on social media from someone he believed was a woman named Dani Robertts, who he began to communicate with.

But the teen was actually speaking to Samuel Ogoshi, who convinced him to send images of himself that were sexual in nature.

Investigators said Samual Ogoshi collected those images and made a collage of them. He then sent DeMay a threat to share them using a script that investigators say read something like this:

“Hey I have screenshot all ur followers and tags and those that comment on ur post. I can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes Until it goes viral….All you’ve to do is to cooperate with me and I will not expose you.”

The teen at first cooperated.

During a text exchange, the account dani.robertts told him he could save his reputation for $1,000.

The teen paid $300, which the individuals behind the account said was not enough to stop them from sending the images out to everyone in DeMay’s life.

When DeMay said he would end his life over the extortion, police said the perpetrator encouraged him to do just that.

After the teen made the threat, investigators said Samual Oghoshi responded, “Good… Do that fast… Or I’ll make you do it… I swear to God.”

DeMay ended his life while the Ogoshis and Robert went on to allegedly target other boys and young men who they also told to pay or commit suicide.

Authorities said Robert targeted a boy as young as 16 — which is pure evil at work. Many kids in high school view their lives as meaningless without the acceptance of their peers.

Faced with the threat of complete humiliation, young men can fail to see the bigger picture and act irrationally.

Police said the trio behind the sextortion plot worked to isolate boys and young men until DeMay’s case helped them locate those behind the scheme.

The Department of Justice announced last week that all three had been arrested and would be extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Each faces decades behind bars if convicted.

The FBI got a special nod from DeMay’s mother in a statement.

Jennifer Buta thanked authorities across Michigan, the Nigerian government for its cooperation, and also the FBI agents who worked to bring her son some semblance of justice after it was discovered why was no longer with her.

“We know that this was no small task and your commitment to Jordan’s case will make us forever grateful. Each and every person who touched this case needs to be commended for their dedication and resiliency that got us where we are today,” Buta said. “Jordan will never be forgotten. He will forever be in our hearts and will drive us forward to share his story and help others.”

The bureau has lost its reputation as a force for good with many, many Americans throughout recent years.

But there are still good agents who work every day both at home and abroad to identify those who prey on the vulnerable in order to enrich themselves.

The indictment brought against those who targeted DeMay could prevent another boy from feeling isolated, hopeless and out of options.

The agents who worked on the case were not named, and probably for good reason.

But their efforts might, as DeMay’s mother alluded to, save lives.

