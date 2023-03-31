Parler Share
News
The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. China’s government said Thursday, March 23, 2023, it would oppose possible U.S. plans to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the short-video service as a security risk and warned such a move would hurt investor confidence in the United States.(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
possible U.S. plans to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the short-video service as a security risk and warned such a move would hurt investor confidence in the United States.(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Parental Warning: TikTok Creator's New Social Media App Is About to Hit the Market

 By Richard Moorhead  March 31, 2023 at 7:43am
Parler Share

The company behind TikTok is promoting its new social media platform.

ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, is advertising a new Instagram-style platform to social media influencers, according to The New York Times.

Internal company materials break down ByteDance’s plans for promoting Lemon8 to an American internet audience, according to the Times.

Marketing companies hired by ByteDance have already begun soliciting social media creators to join the app.

ByteDance is lining up the new product as the company faces renewed skepticism from legislators in Congress.

Trending:
Famous Actor Calls Jimmy Kimmel a 'Terrible Human Being' as Their 'Feud' Continues

Lemon8 appears to heavily resemble Instagram — with ByteDance planning on highlighting “lifestyle” content about wellness and fashion on the service, according to the Times.

Lemon8 is already available for download, although the service is still slated for a formal product launch.

Should Congress consider banning Lemon8 as well?

TikTok, ByteDance’s most popular product, has been used by 150 million Americans, according to viewer data cited by the Times.

Lawmakers have proposed plans to ban TikTok, or force ByteDance to sell it — citing the company’s Chinese origins, according to The Hill.

Critics of TikTok have argued the platform poses a national security and espionage threat.

Nominally private companies are obligated to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services in the Communist nation, according to The Guardian.

Related:
EV Manufacturer Announces Layoffs to Nearly 20% of Work Force After Struggling to Create Demand

One former technology adviser for the Biden administration pointed to Lemon8 as problematic for many of the same reasons TikTok is.

“It’s a social media platform like Instagram, it has to do with gathering information on users and it has the same ownership structure, being a child of ByteDance, so I think the same issues are going to come up,” Lindsay Gorman of the German Marshall Fund said of Lemon8.

Lemon8 already has five million monthly users.

Instagram is considered among the most harmful social media apps for the mental health of young people, according to the American Psychological Association.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Parental Warning: TikTok Creator's New Social Media App Is About to Hit the Market
DeSantis Makes Bombshell Extradition Announcement Immediately After Trump Indictment
EV Manufacturer Announces Layoffs to Nearly 20% of Work Force After Struggling to Create Demand
Hannity's Show Hit with Nice Surprise After Trump Interview - He's Got 45 to Thank
Hero Cops Who Shot Christian School Shooter Have Amazing History of Service to Country
See more...

Conversation