The caravans of illegal aliens barraging the U.S. border say they were encouraged to make the perilous journey because they felt that President Joe Biden really wanted them to come.

A group of exhausted, malnourished migrants talked with journalist Sara Carter, who visited the border near McAllen, Texas, amid the mounting catastrophe.

“I asked the group, you know, ‘What was the reason that you took such extraordinary risks?’ And they said, you know, ‘The reason we did this is because we believe that the Biden administration, President Biden, wants us here. He is opening the gates,'” Carter told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Last week, Biden issued a lukewarm statement on TV meekly urging migrants not to come to America.

However, the caravans — whose border inundations have escalated dramatically in the nine weeks since Biden was installed in the White House — insist they heard a different message.

The migrants said Biden wants them to come to the United States, based on his repeated promises of amnesty on the campaign trail last year and his halting of wall construction on his first day in office.

“They believe it, and they believe him,” Carter said. “So they just started flooding in.”

That’s why large groups of illegal aliens have been photographed wearing Biden T-shirts on the treacherous trails frequented by drug traffickers and human smugglers.

Pelosi blaming Trump for the border crisis while illegal migrants are literally wearing Biden shirts is one of her finer moments pic.twitter.com/34sebG1HVs — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) March 15, 2021

Biden has yet to visit the border as president, presumably because then he wants to maintain plausible deniability about how treacherous the trek that he encouraged migrants to make really is.

“It is very, very dangerous,” Carter said on “Hannity.” “And they try to get here as quickly as possible to the border to make the crossing.

“It is a really, really difficult journey. And this is a process that goes on and on and on every single day, every single hour.”

Carter said many of the children in the caravans suffer from various health problems, including fever, nosebleeds, exhaustion and malnutrition.

Others suffer from severe heatstroke from traveling eight weeks on the dangerous outdoor trails.

Still others have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

One woman told Carter that many girls were raped while during their border-crossing trek.

“One of the young ladies that I was speaking with, Sean, she told me that several of the girls that had traveled with her were raped,” Carter said.

In 2019, liberal CBS News unintentionally dunked on itself when it tried to dunk on then-President Donald Trump, who said that 33 percent of female migrants were raped along the way.

In reality, a staggering 60 to 80 percent of female migrants are raped, according to Amnesty International, a left-wing advocacy group.

CBS News later deleted that part of its “fact check,” presumably because the rape statistics proved Trump’s point. However, an archived version is available here, and a tweet making the same point remains.

CLAIM: The president claimed one in three women have been sexually assaulted traveling to the border. FACT: Between 60 percent and 80 percent of female migrants traveling through Mexico are raped along the way, Amnesty International estimates. https://t.co/LsWoqychKu — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 9, 2019

Chris Cabrera, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Carter that he wants the Biden administration to be honest and truthfully acknowledge the border catastrophe he spawned — because it’s to going to get much worse very soon.

Hannity blasted Biden’s reckless rhetoric and destructive policies, which are endangering foreign migrants and Americans alike.

“It’s such a perilous journey, especially for these young kids. And as you pointed out, many of them are sick, they’re underfed, and the conditions of squalor that they are ending up in, it’s unconscionable,” Hannity said. “And all say, ‘Yeah, Joe invited me.’ And he did.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.