Mika Brzezinski Angrily Ends ‘Fire and Fury’ Author Interview over Nikki Haley Accusation

Even liberal commentators are apparently having a hard time stomaching claims made by author Michael Wolff.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski — a Democrat who is by no means a fan of the Trump administration — had it with Wolff when he appeared Thursday on her “Morning Joe” program.

Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” appeared on the morning show to discuss details in his book. Many of his questionable claims have made for bad headlines for President Donald Trump.

The conversation on the program began with the ongoing Russian investigation. However, things turned south when the subject of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came up.

Wolff, denying that he had ever accused Haley of having an affair with the president, prompted Brzezinski to cut to commercial break and end the interview entirely.

It started when Wolff was asked if he found it “absolutely irresponsible” for making such a suggestion without any facts or evidence.

“I found it puzzling that she would deny something she was not accused of,” he stated, deflecting the question. “I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley. What I inferred was that the president is — is that many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women.”

When Brzezinski asked if he regretted inferring anything about Haley. Wolff demurred and essentially denied having ever made the suggestion.

The liberal host was having none of it.

“Come on. Are you kidding? You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe.’ We don’t BS here,” she said, becoming visibly angry.

Wolff then attempted to play a sort of cat-and-mouse game, requesting Brzezinski read to him exactly what he said that makes such a suggestion.

That move was apparently the last straw for her.

“If you don’t get it, if you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry. This is awkward. You’re here on the set with us, but we’re done,” she declared.

“Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now. Bye, everyone. We’ll be right back.”

The show abruptly ended at that point.

The heated exchange came after Wolff recently insinuated, without proof or merit, that Haley acquiesced to an extra-marital affair with Trump.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time With Maher” last week, said he knew the president was having an affair with someone, but could not flatly say with whom. He then pointed the audience to read a passage in his book — a section that clearly indicated he was speaking of Haley, according to Politico.

In an interview following his not-so-subtle innuendo, Haley called Wolff’s comments “disgusting” and “highly offensive.”

The author did not appear to be happy about getting kicked off “Morning Joe.” He later took to Twitter to attack co-host Joe Scarborough and Brzezinski.

To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

It really would be hard to gossip more eagerly off camera than Mika and Joe gossip. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The validity of Wolff’s book has been questioned by media pundits and critics of all partisan stripes, with many arguing that salacious details were made with no fact checks, and based almost entirely off innuendo.

A PolitiFact analysis describes details in the book as “simply wrong.”

