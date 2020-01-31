Mike Bloomberg Roasted After Pandering 'Big Gay Ice Cream' and Talking Dog Ads

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was led down a rocky road after his campaign team tweeted a video on Tuesday of him attempting to promote the New York City company Big Gay Ice Cream.

“Where is my ice cream?” the former New York mayor asked in the video before receiving a pint of the half-melted desert with a rainbow swirl on the front of the tub.

Bloomberg proceeded to go in for an unnatural scoop, took a bite and then gave a very unenthusiastic, “Mmmmh.”

Twitter users almost immediately began to taunt the former mayor over his “cringeworthy” video.

This is the most cringeworthy pandering so far in 2020. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 29, 2020

This guy doesn’t even know how to use a spoon. Does he like pay people to feed him? — Ciaramella is a nihilist, man (@TurgesonFerd) January 29, 2020

Looks and energy of a turtle! 0 personality. 😬 pic.twitter.com/zIWqodPbxT — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) January 29, 2020

Suuuuuppper cringe…so robotic — Marcy (@MarcyWin4D) January 30, 2020

The video was captioned with “Mike Love[s] Big Gay Ice Cream” along with a few emojis, including the rainbow flag.

Bloomberg’s video was clearly released in an attempt to show his support for the LGBTQ community.

Before the video was released, his team put out a string of tweets about what Bloomberg plans to do for the LGBTQ community if he is elected president.

As president, Mike will fight for the rights of every American and ensure the LGBTQ+ community receives equal treatment in:

✅ The workplace

✅ Health care

✅ School

✅ The criminal justice system

✅The military 👉 https://t.co/rIEKd1FL9Z pic.twitter.com/5GshEhuF8y — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 28, 2020

Just one day later Bloomberg tweeted another cringe-worthy promotional video with the hashtag #DogFurMike. In that one, the former mayor was seen grasping a dog by its mouth as if he were shaking hands with a person.

In a far-fetched attempt to appear to be a dog-loving politician, Bloomberg received more Twitter backlash.

This is what watching the Bloomberg campaign feels like: pic.twitter.com/3RI2br1any — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 29, 2020

Dogs love being grabbed by their snout. SO warm and welcoming. — Adrienne Haddad (@adrienne_haddad) January 30, 2020

Grabbing dogs by the head and shaking them. Very relatable, Mike! pic.twitter.com/6uye5iwgkm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 29, 2020

Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November, significantly later than most of the prominent Democratic candidates, and has been aggressively trying to catch up in the polls since then.

Bloomberg has passed former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the RealClearPolitics polling average, now with 8.2 percent of the vote, but he still falls far behind former Vice President Joe Biden (28.5 percent), Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (23.3) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15.5).

