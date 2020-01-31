SECTIONS
Mike Bloomberg Roasted After Pandering 'Big Gay Ice Cream' and Talking Dog Ads

By Morgan Brantley
Published January 31, 2020 at 2:11pm
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was led down a rocky road after his campaign team tweeted a video on Tuesday of him attempting to promote the New York City company Big Gay Ice Cream.

“Where is my ice cream?” the former New York mayor asked in the video before receiving a pint of the half-melted desert with a rainbow swirl on the front of the tub.

Bloomberg proceeded to go in for an unnatural scoop, took a bite and then gave a very unenthusiastic, “Mmmmh.”

Twitter users almost immediately began to taunt the former mayor over his “cringeworthy” video.

The video was captioned with “Mike Love[s] Big Gay Ice Cream” along with a few emojis, including the rainbow flag.

Bloomberg’s video was clearly released in an attempt to show his support for the LGBTQ community.

Before the video was released, his team put out a string of tweets about what Bloomberg plans to do for the LGBTQ community if he is elected president.

Just one day later Bloomberg tweeted another cringe-worthy promotional video with the hashtag #DogFurMike. In that one, the former mayor was seen grasping a dog by its mouth as if he were shaking hands with a person.

In a far-fetched attempt to appear to be a dog-loving politician, Bloomberg received more Twitter backlash.

Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November, significantly later than most of the prominent Democratic candidates, and has been aggressively trying to catch up in the polls since then.

Bloomberg has passed former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the RealClearPolitics polling average, now with 8.2 percent of the vote, but he still falls far behind former Vice President Joe Biden (28.5 percent), Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (23.3) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15.5).

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
