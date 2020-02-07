Mike Huckabee: Trump Is Cracking Down on "Sanctuary" Madness

The Trump Administration is cracking down on states that are giving “sanctuary” benefits to illegal immigrants with the announcement by acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf that the DHS is immediately suspending several Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, for all New York state residents.

The programs provide expedited processing when returning to the U.S. from abroad.

Predictably, New York’s liberal leaders attacked the action, painting Trump as a racist, vindictive autocrat.

And the media helped, as always, with headlines such as “New York is the latest blue state targeted by Trump” (they can never seem to grasp that policies can have any justification other than political vengeance).

In fact, New York brought this on themselves by providing drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants and blocking the state DMV from sharing applicants’ criminal records with ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

Since drivers’ licenses are the form of ID used to qualify for those traveler programs, New York has made its licenses useless as proof of citizenship or legal status.

They’d be no more reliable than a fake ID in determining who is safe to allow into the U.S.

It’s tough luck that all New Yorkers will now pay a price for their leaders’ wrongheaded defense of criminal illegal aliens, but then, it’s hardly the first or worst price they’ve paid.

As President Trump reminded us in his State of the Union address, just last month, a criminal alien with a previous assault arrest was released by police in New York City instead of being turned over to ICE, and he went on to brutally rape and murder a 92-year-old woman.

Naturally, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted Trump, calling the safety measure “pure politics” and declaring, “This is unbounded arrogance, disrespect of the rule of law, hyper-political government.”

I agree: That’s exactly what it is!

Oh, wait. I thought he was talking about himself and his fellow liberal New York politicians arrogantly disregarding federal law to promote their hyper-left political agenda, even if many of their own constituents end up being robbed, raped or murdered as a result.

My bad.

In related “sanctuary” news, ICE reported Wednesday that over the past two years, Orange County, California, officials released 2,121 illegal immigrant inmates with ICE detainers, in violation of federal law requiring them to be turned over to immigration authorities.

Of those, 411, or about one in five, later ended up back in the Orange County Jail on new charges, including rape, domestic violence, child sex offenses, assault with a deadly weapon, identity theft and DUI. That’s about a 20 percent recidivism rate, although it might be worse since it doesn’t count any who committed further crimes anywhere other than Orange County.

How much longer will Californians, New Yorkers and other residents of “sanctuary” areas allow this madness to continue before they finally provide sanctuary from violent criminals to law-abiding Americans by throwing these leftist lunatics out of office?

