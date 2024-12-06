Mike Johnson Gets Asked if There Will Be More Ukraine Aid Soon: Zelenskyy Won't Like His Answer

President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House almost certainly means the end of near-limitless aid to war-torn Ukraine. And good thing, too.

After all, aside from President Joe Biden’s open border, no federal policy in recent years qualifies as less defensible. A proxy war against a nuclear power like Russia, ostensibly to defend someone else’s borders, falls little short of madness.

Fortunately, at a news conference on Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson at least acknowledged the impact of Trump’s election, which likely will leave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy out in the cold.

According to Politico, last month the Biden administration’s Office of Management and Budget requested an addition $24 billion in Ukraine-related aid as part of a stopgap spending measure that Congress must pass by Dec. 20 to avoid a government shutdown.

When asked about additional Ukraine aid, Johnson replied, in effect, that the Biden administration has no business making such requests.

“I’m not planning to do that,” Johnson said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The speaker then added that Trump’s victory has “changed the dynamic” of the Russia-Ukraine War.

“So, it is not the place of Joe Biden to make that decision now. We have a newly elected president, and we’re going to wait and take the new commander in chief’s direction on all of that. So I don’t expect any Ukraine funding to come up,” Johnson said.

To put it mildly, many Trump voters vehemently oppose additional military aid to Ukraine. After all, the defense of another nation’s borders, when coupled with the neglect of one’s own, qualifies as treasonous.

Moreover, the Ukraine boondoggle has the appearance of a deeply sinister operation. NATO’s decades-long push eastward, for instance, resulted in, among other things, U.S.-backed bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, last month the demented Biden recklessly authorized the use of Western-supplied long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

According to The Hill, the Biden administration’s never-ending aid to Ukraine has resulted in “dwindling American military stockpiles.”

Meanwhile, conservative journalist Tucker Carlson, a staunch critic of the Ukraine war and the U.S. foreign policy establishment in general, recently visited Moscow and spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an attempt to learn the Russian perspective on the war.

Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in February.

Russia’s longtime foreign minister describes the war with the United States and how to end it. (0:00) Is the US at War With Russia?

(12:56) Russia’s Message to the West Through Hypersonic Weapons

(17:47) Is There Conversation Happening Between Russia and the US?

(23:18) How Many… pic.twitter.com/0UkkNjAkhw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2024

Trump, of course, wants a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Thus, despite past support for Ukraine funding, Johnson at least appeared to recognize that circumstances have changed.

