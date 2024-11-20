Speaker Mike Johnson Announces Official Bathroom Rules for Capitol: 'Women Deserve Women's Only Spaces'

A Congressional first is forcing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to set some ground rules about bathroom use.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced that women — and only women — would be allowed to use female facilities at the U.S. Capitol.

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just announced that men are banned from the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/BkNlhH6Anr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2024

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson’s missive read.

The speaker continued: “It’s important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”

And to hammer his point home, Johnson added: “Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

Johnson’s Wednesday message comes on the heels of heightened tension in Congress, following the election of transgender Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware — who was born Tim McBride.

Do you support Mike Johnson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

McBride, the first transgender U.S. representative in history, immediately drew the ire of South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who immediately brought forth resolution regarding bathroom usage shortly after McBride’s win.

McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women’s private spaces. https://t.co/lyudPogWGw — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

“McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women’s private spaces,” Mace posted to X on Monday.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” Mace told reporters on Monday, according to CNN.

Mace added that McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

The topic of transgenderism was a hot-button issue leading up to the resounding Nov. 5 victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

While failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris generally tried to avoid the topic, the far-left issue of transgenderism was inextricably linked to the Democrats.

In fact, one of the most effective ads that Trump capitalized on was a rather simple moniker:

Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you. pic.twitter.com/Yk1KBgMH4f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

“Kamala is for they/them,” the straightforward attack ad went, before adding, “President Trump is for you.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.