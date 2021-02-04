Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday that he will be joining The Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow.

“The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration,” Pence said in a news release on the foundation’s website.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom.”

The Heritage Foundation “advocates for individual liberty, limited government, free enterprise, traditional American values, and a strong national defense to protect at all,” according to the mission section on its webpage.

Pence said he was influenced by The Heritage Foundation to create a think tank in Indiana three decades ago, and he frequently collaborated with the organization while he was a congressman, and later as vice president.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” Heritage President Kay C. James said in the news release.

“That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”

Pence will be advising experts on public policy issues, delivering speeches on such issues and contributing to a monthly column for The Daily Signal.

“A man of faith, principle, and character, Vice President Pence is a heroic protector and defender the Constitution and the values that unite us as a nation,” James said.

Pence will join three other former Trump administration officials at the Heritage Foundation, the organization announced in a previous news release on Sunday.

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, former deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli and former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan all joined as fellows on Monday.

The National Review reported that this move could put Pence in a good position to run for president in 2024, but it is unclear if he will put his name in the hat.

The Heritage Foundation said it worked with the Trump administration to get three conservative justices on the Supreme Court, prioritize pro-life policies and cut taxes and regulations — among other things.

“The administration supported law enforcement, enforced our immigration laws, moved toward an immigration system focused on American needs instead of those of illegal aliens,” the foundation said in its Wednesday news release.

“Working together with the former vice president, Heritage will continue to support and defend these policy accomplishments while also fighting back against a socialist agenda pushed by those on the left.”

James said although the foundation has achieved many policy victories over the years, she believes there is still work to be done.

“Knowing that Vice President Pence is still in the fight is an adrenaline shot for the entire conservative movement,” James said.

