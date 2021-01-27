President Joe Biden’s administration is creating a commission to study Supreme Court reform, Politico reported Wednesday.

The new bipartisan commission will be under the purview of the White House counsel, according to Politico.

Multiple members have already been selected, including Yale Law School professor Cristina Rodríguez, former president of the American Constitution Society Caroline Fredrickson and Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith.

During his presidential campaign, Biden refused to address whether he would pack the Supreme Court, insisting that he would not provide an answer until at least 180 days after he became president and after he had received a recommendation from a bipartisan commission.

“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission — a bipartisan commission … and I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system … it’s not about court packing,” he said in October. “There’s a number of alternatives that go well beyond court packing.”

During the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats warned that “nothing is off the table” if Republicans confirmed Barrett and Democrats took control of the Senate and presidency. Barrett was nevertheless confirmed in October.

Rodríguez formerly served as a deputy assistant general in former President Barack Obama’s Justice Department, and Goldsmith served in the same position in former President George Bush’s administration.

The selection of Goldsmith for the commission may spark criticism since the Harvard professor vocally advocated for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the court, Politico noted.

Fredickson has previously expressed support for expanding the Supreme Court. “I often point out to people who aren’t lawyers that the Supreme Court is not defined as ‘nine person body’ in the Constitution, and it has changed size many times,” Fredrickson said in a 2019 interview.

