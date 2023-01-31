Millionaire socialist Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is hosting an event to promote his new anti-capitalism book, but he seems unwilling to put his money where his mouth is.

Sanders has recently released a new book called “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” in which, according to the description, the leftist senator, “takes on the billionaire class and speaks blunt truths about our country’s failure to address the destructive nature of a system that is fueled by uncontrolled greed and rigidly committed to prioritizing corporate profits over the needs of ordinary Americans.”

He is now hosting an event at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., on March 1 in order to speak about his new book.

Now, given that Bernie Sanders likes to bill himself as a socialist who cares about the little people — and that his new book is seemingly concerned with the plight of working-class Americans — you would think that this event would be catered to those very people he claims to care so much about.

Well, think again, because the reality is very different.

According to the Anthem’s website, tickets for the event range from $35 to $95, meaning that Sanders is set to make a huge profit off of this event.

While some of the “ordinary Americans” that Sanders claims to care about in his book might be able to afford a ticket to attend this event, the attendees will probably be well-off middle-class Americans or wealthy donors to Sanders or other leftist causes.

Now obviously the supposedly “anti-capitalist” event is full of hypocrisy. First off, Bernie Sanders, despite constantly complaining about capitalism, sees no problem with profiting off of the system himself.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders’s net worth is $3 million! This makes him part of the 1 percent elite that he claims to hate so much.

Also, there is the fact that this “anti-capitalist” event does cost money to attend — in a time with high inflation, no less. Frankly, this sounds rather capitalistic.

Twitter users have pointed out the irony in all this: An “anti-capitalist” event is taking the form of pure capitalism.

“Sounds like a pretty capitalist event. If Sanders, didn’t have the double standards, he would have none,” one user wrote.

“It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism …but it will cost you between $35-$95 to hear him talk about it,” another quipped.

Some even pointed out the extra irony … Bernie is selling tickets to this event on Ticketmaster, which just went through a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Rules for thee, but not for me” it seems. Frankly, this is just the latest in a long list of instances showcasing leftist hypocrisy. They demand so much from you but are unwilling to make those same sacrifices themselves.

Bernie Sanders says that capitalism is an oppressive system and demands that people stop subscribing to it, but he sees no reason why he himself should not continue to profit off of the practice.

These leftist causes are really just about the personal gain of the person at the helm of them, rather than any real concern for the good of ordinary Americans. It is time that we stopped taking them seriously.

