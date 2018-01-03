‘Mind-Blowing’: Trump Supporters Get Surprise Invite to Meet the President

Sixteen supporters of President Donald Trump received a special invitation to visit the president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, and take pictures with him.

The group calls itself the “Trump Squad” and every time Trump comes to town, the Trump Squad gathers at an intersection to wave signs and banners in support of the president’s motorcade.

As the president returned from a golf outing last week, his motorcade passed by the group on the Southern Boulevard bridge.

This time, 20 minutes after the motorcade passed, a Secret Service agent stopped and told them that the president wanted to meet the group at Mar-a-Lago, Fox News reported.

“It stunned me,” Mike Sims told the Palm Beach Post. “I didn’t know what to think.”

The group reportedly piled into two white vans and rode to the president’s private club.

“It was surreal,” Donald Tarca Jr. told the Sun Sentinel. “He did make us regular people feel pretty darn special for a day.”

The group spent two hours at Mar-a-Lago, posing for individual and group pictures with the president, touring Trump’s Palm Beach home and eating appetizers.

“Personally, most of us didn’t try too much,” Tarca Jr. said of the food at Mar-a-Lago. “We were so excited about meeting the president that food was the last thing on our mind.”

The “Trump Squad” was not prepared to meet the president, and one member lamented that she “was wearing baggy pants” to the Palm Beach Post.

When Tarca Jr. had the chance to talk to the president, he told him about the negative impact the North American Free Trade Agreement had on him personally. After he helped build a plant in Mexico, he lost his job with Motorola in Boynton Beach, according to Fox.

“He was so nice, and it was so comfortable to talk to him,” Tarca said. “It really was like talking to an uncle you’ve known forever.”

Mary Tulko added that the president “was just really nice.” “He couldn’t have been more down the earth,” she told Palm Beach Post.

Tarca Jr. ended his interview by thanking Trump for the experience.

“I was honored that the president, the most powerful man in the world, noticed us and invited us back,” he said. “It was mind-blowing, and it was a day that this ‘deplorable’ will never forget, that we the people do matter.”

This visit was not the first time Trump supporters were invited to Mar-a-Lago. According to the Palm Beach Post, seven Trump supporters were invited to the estate on March 18 when his motorcade passed them cheering on the street.

