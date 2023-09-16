Share
News
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Condemn Racist Attacks on Running Back Following Loss to Eagles

 By Bryan Chai  September 15, 2023 at 6:08pm
Share

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received nasty messages on social media following his team’s 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

In two Instagram Stories, which self-delete after a certain period of time, Mattison shared screen shots of some of the messages he received after the crushing loss.

“Hey n***** do you know how to hold onto a gun and pull the trigger I mean give it a try cause you clearly can’t hold on to a football which is [your] PROFESSIONAL CARRER so try something new please,” one message read.

Mattison captioned that post with, “[Shaking my f***ing head].. This is not ok.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Trending:
Rep. Lauren Boebert Responds After Surveillance Video Shows Her Being Ejected from Musical

“You stupid f***ing c***, learn how to hold onto the ball,” another message said. “You get paid millions and can’t do s***. … Move your black a** back to Boise and start selling cars or some s*** you slow, useless n*****.

“If you decide that’s not for you, kill yourself. God knows yo black a** dumber than s*** so you can’t do anything with common knowledge.”

Mattison said that over 60 people sent him similarly hateful messages.

“Under my helmet, I am a human.. a father.. a son. This is sick,” Mattison said.

The vile remarks came after a game in which the Vikings played rather sloppily en route to an 0-2 record. The team lost four fumbles, including by quarterback Kirk Cousins and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Mattison was also credited with a fumble, and had a second one called back due to a penalty:

Related:
NFL Reporter Issues Apology After Hot News Conference Mic Caught Her Comments About WR Stefon Diggs

Both the Vikings and the NFL came to the defense of Mattison and condemned the messages.

Mattison and the Vikings will have a chance to get on the winning track when they host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Minnesota Vikings Condemn Racist Attacks on Running Back Following Loss to Eagles
Aaron Rodgers Torches Keith Olbermann After Disgraced Podcaster Mocks Star's Vaccine Status
Fans Furious After NFL's 'Dumbest' Touchback Rule Probably Costs Vikings a Touchdown
The Royal Family Is Officially Banned from a 175-Year-Old Tradition
DEA Documents: Baseball Superstar Ratted Out Other Stars, Lied to His Own Team
See more...

Conversation