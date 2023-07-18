Miranda Lambert Told to 'Get Over' Herself After Stopping Mid-Performance to Shame Fans

Country music singer Miranda Lambert stopped a recent show to scold fans for only focusing on themselves, and soon after, she was scolded on social media for the same crime.

Lambert was in the midst of singing her song “Tin Man” when she stopped to admonish those in the crowd who were not living up to her standards.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec … I’m sorry,” she said as she stopped singing.

‘I don’t like it – at all. We’re here to hear some country music, and I’m singing some country damn music!’ Miranda stops Tin Man to call out girls who are more concerned with taking selfies than listening to the music 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6BKnUskeZz — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) July 16, 2023

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said.

“Sorry, I don’t like it — at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she said.

“Sit down,” she told some fans, saying “Shall we start again?”

With the sermonette over, she returned to the song.

However, the video showed at least one fan moving quickly, apparently for the exit.

The jury of social media opinion was decidedly against the singer, with one comment on TikTok noting, “She’s like the teacher that goes ‘I’ll wait.’”

On Twitter, one poster told Lambert to “get over yourself” while another said her scolding was “completely uncalled for.”

I mean, whether you like it or not, they paid their money for the tickets. You’re gonna call them out for taking a picture to capture a moment for their memories? Sorry, get over yourself Miranda Lambert. — Syke (@SykeOnAir) July 17, 2023

I used to be a big fan of Miranda Lambert, but I hardly listen to the new stuff anymore in country. This was completely uncalled for, and disrespectful to her fan base. They paid their money and was enjoying the music. I would have been pissed as a fan! https://t.co/JtPvgBhVeX — Kristy Hefner (@TenneySnyder) July 17, 2023

DEBATE: Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to scold to fans who were taking selfies while she sang. Were they wrong to take pictures instead of listening to the music? Or their right to enjoy the concert however they want since they paid for it? pic.twitter.com/cTE9VudGeD — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 17, 2023

Adela Calin, a social media influencer, told NBC she was among the fans scolded when she and five other women took a group selfie.

“It was 30 seconds at most,” Calin said. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

When People sought comment from a representative of Lambert, none was forthcoming.

