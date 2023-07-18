Share
Miranda Lambert attends the "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90" concert celebrating Nelson's 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on April 29.
Miranda Lambert attends the "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90" concert celebrating Nelson's 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on April 29. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert Told to 'Get Over' Herself After Stopping Mid-Performance to Shame Fans

 By Jack Davis  July 18, 2023 at 7:36am
Country music singer Miranda Lambert stopped a recent show to scold fans for only focusing on themselves, and soon after, she was scolded on social media for the same crime.

Lambert was in the midst of singing her song “Tin Man” when she stopped to admonish those in the crowd who were not living up to her standards.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec … I’m sorry,” she said as she stopped singing.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said.

“Sorry, I don’t like it — at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she said.

“Sit down,” she told some fans, saying “Shall we start again?”

With the sermonette over, she returned to the song.

However, the video showed at least one fan moving quickly, apparently for the exit.

The jury of social media opinion was decidedly against the singer, with one comment on TikTok noting, “She’s like the teacher that goes ‘I’ll wait.’”

On Twitter, one poster told Lambert to “get over yourself” while another said her scolding was “completely uncalled for.”

Adela Calin, a social media influencer, told NBC she was among the fans scolded when she and five other women took a group selfie.

“It was 30 seconds at most,” Calin said. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

When People sought comment from a representative of Lambert, none was forthcoming.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation