Miranda Lambert Moved to Tears After Inviting Sweet Little Girl To Sing with Her on Stage

While attending a Miranda Lambert concert in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, an 8-year-old girl first stole the heart of the country star, then quickly stole the hearts of everyone in the stadium.

Lambert shared the emotional moment on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

“Weekend 6. IL, MO, KS. Thanks for the magic,” the “Kerosene” artist captioned a video from the evening.

“Speaking of magic, this little girl Remi stole my heart. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you.”

Lambert paused the show to ask her crew to bring the 8-year-old girl up on stage.

“Can someone get her?” Lambert asked. “This little girl has stolen my heart all night long and I just want to meet her up close and personal.”

Remi told the headliner of the “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” show that she had traveled almost 200 miles from Kansas City to attend the concert.

Lambert, obviously enamored with this precious fan of hers, asked Remi if she would like to help her sing “All Kinds of Kinds.”

The 8-year-old agreed through tears.

The duo tried to keep their composure through the song, but the magic of the moment proved to be too much.

“Thank you for the tears and smiles and for being who you are,” Lambert wrote. “You inspired all of us last night. I’ll never forget you.”

But Lambert wasn’t the only one inspired by the moment.

“Thank you all for boosting Remi’s confidence tonight,” Remi’s mother, Chelsea Davenport, tweeted after the concert.

“She was born with nerve damage on the side of her face which makes her have a crooked smile. Thank you for showing her it’s beautiful to be different.”

Thank you all for boosting Remi's confidence tonight. She was born with nerve damage on the side of her face which makes her have a crooked smile. Thank you for showing her it's beautiful to be different. @mirandalambert @GwenSebastian @PistolAnnies @ElleKingMusic @AshleyMcBryde pic.twitter.com/eE1XgQKRuC — Chelsea (@Daisydukers6) October 27, 2019

Davenport also told Taste of Country that the moment not only grew her daughter’s confidence, but also may have inspired a new dream.

She said that after they got home, Remi asked her dad for a guitar.

