ICYMI: Hockey Fans Know Exactly What to Do After Singer's Mic Cuts Out During National Anthem

Americans rib our neighbors to the north not infrequently — and, let’s face it, they usually have it coming.

Justin Trudeau. Poutine. “Aboot.” Barenaked Ladies. That’s a lot to apologize for.

However, our Canadian cousins sometimes get it right — and they deserve all the props in the world for what happened at a Toronto Maple Leafs game back in March.

According to Sports Illustrated, singer Natalie Morris was supposed to deliver the U.S. national anthem before a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena.

But then, her first mic cut out. She was handed another microphone and tried it again. But again, no luck.

Thankfully, the Maple Leafs faithful delivered where Morris, alas, could not:

Wow really cool moment at Scotiabank Arena. Natalie Morris’ mic quit early in the US anthem. Toronto took care of it. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9E2ebNoH6m — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) March 13, 2023

Yes, despite the fact that technology couldn’t deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” loudly enough, tens of thousands of Canadian hockey fans could.

Mic issues during the American anthem?🎤 🇺🇸 Leafs Nation has it covered 👏 pic.twitter.com/gb4ZqjHwVj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 13, 2023

If that doesn’t make you a bit misty — and a bit more charitable to Canadians — I can’t help you.

By the way, this also isn’t the first time that the Maple Leafs faithful have jumped in to help a singer experiencing difficulties during the U.S. national anthem.

In 2015, just before the Maple Leafs were to face the Nashville Predators at home, the Toronto crowd again had to help out:

Or when the Maple Leaf crowd finished the US National Anthem when they had technical difficulties Damn I miss sporting events pic.twitter.com/Ttp5rgnmCw — Profits Interest (@CarryDaInterest) June 12, 2021

As CBS’ Gayle King noted, “without missing a beat, the Toronto fans stepped in and finished our ‘Star-Spangled Banner.'”







“I love this song,” King added. “I’m so impressed that they know it.”

Here’s the sad part: How many Americans love the anthem in the exact same way? Since Colin Kaepernick became patient zero of national anthem protests, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has become terminally uncool for woke athletes’ brands. We’ve even heard talk of doing away with it before sporting events.

Thankfully, we can still count on Toronto to show us how it’s done. Our hats are off to you, Canada. Now, please fix that poutine nonsense and get yourselves a real prime minister.

