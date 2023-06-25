Missing Titanic Sub was Piloted Using a $69 Video Game Controller

The missing tourist submersible that dove into the wrecked Titanic earlier this week was revealed to be controlled by a modified video game controller, as a broadcast news segment last year showed.

Back in November 2022, CBS News reported on the OceanGate Expeditions Titan, the underwater vessel that disappeared June 18, detailing how it consisted of “off-the-shelf” components and was piloted with a wireless controller, according to Insider.

The video game controller used to operate the submersible was a Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad which, according to the technology brand’s website, costs only $69.

The Titanic tourist submarine that went missing was controlled by a Logitech gaming controller pic.twitter.com/bh80ROmCui — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 20, 2023

Many online expressed their unease regarding the rickety revelation, criticizing the use of such a simple device.

the titan submarine is controlled by Bluetooth with an old video game controller pic.twitter.com/AN73reFA19 — Richard B. Long (@intell911) June 20, 2023

Look at all the controls, guages, switches, hoses, tanks etc. in the James Cameron sub.

Then look at the controls for Titan.

Who looks inside, sees no seats, a computer monitor & video game controller and thinks, “Sure. Ill get in there with 5 guys”?#OceanGate #Titanic pic.twitter.com/ANjFSelrg7 — DP (@DP819) June 20, 2023

However, the game controller’s application under the sea is more common than one might think.

The U.S. Navy in fact has had a place for Xbox 360 controllers on some of its active submarines since 2018, Insider reported. The Navy utilizes these devices because they’re cheap and easy to learn.

Harvard marine scientist Peter Girguis agreed, saying video game controllers can make submersibles and submarines more reliable vehicles.

“They’re intuitive,” Girguis said. “What REALLY MATTERS is the physical design and integrity of any sub, as well as the control and safety systems.”

A submersible is different from a submarine in that the former does not have the capability to travel far on its own. Rather, a submersible relies upon the help of a mother ship which transports the smaller vessel and monitors its location.

Additional safety concerns regarding the Titan’s experimental functionality involved pushing an “elevator” button to operate the entire vessel and receiving text messages to navigate underwater.

After capturing national attention, it was eventually concluded that the vessel suffered an underwater implosion and all five passengers died, according to USA Today. One of the people aboard the watercraft was ironically OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who allegedly disregarded safety measures.

The U.S. Coast Guard revealed Thursday afternoon that a debris field containing parts of the Titan submersible was discovered near the Titanic wreckage 13,000 feet below sea level. It was also reported that the Navy detected underwater noises on Sunday.

The entire incident is still under investigation.

