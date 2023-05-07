Share
Did This MLB Announcer Drop a Racial Slur During the Broadcast? Anchor Apologizes for Slip-Up

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2023 at 8:13am
Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper is being suspended for an apparent slip of the tongue that resulted in a racial slur during Friday’s pre-game show.

An NBC Sports California representative said the TV broadcaster would be off the air until a review of the incident is completed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kuiper’s comment came as he and analyst Dallas Braden were on camera before Oakland’s game in Kansas City against the Royals.

In the clip posted to Twitter below, he refers to two Kansas City institutions: the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.

NOTE: The video below might be offensive to some viewers.

“We had a phenomenal day today. N—– League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque,” he said.

Six innings into the game, Kuiper apologized, according to USA Today.

Should the A’s announcer be fired for the slip-up?

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to and I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that,” Kuiper said.

Kuiper, who has been broadcasting A’s games in some capacity for almost two decades, later added a second apology.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum highlights the story of the baseball leagues that offered black athletes such as legendary pitcher Satchel Paige the opportunity to play prior to 1947, when Jackie Robinson became the first black player to play for a major league team.

Bob Kendrick, president of the museum, offered forgiveness for the comment.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find in yourselves to do the same!” he said.

A statement for the team was less forgiving.

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the statement said.

The comment roiled Twitter users.

Kuiper has been the play-by-play announcer for Oakland since 2006.

