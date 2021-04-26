Login
After Mocking US in Darkest Depths of Pandemic, Other Countries Now Demanding America Share Its Vaccine Supply

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 26, 2021 at 1:54pm
The United States is being asked by nations around the globe to provide vaccine doses to their populations.

By enacting the Defense Production Act when the pandemic started, along with Operation Warp Speed, the United States was able to successfully and rapidly develop effective coronavirus vaccines for the masses from different pharmaceutical companies.

As a result, the federal government will be giving some of the vaccine supply to other counties in need.

60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have not been emergency authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, will be distributed globally, CNBC reported.

“To everyone who understandably says: ‘about time’ or ‘what were they waiting for’, at this time there are still very few available. No real time has been lost,” White House senior advisor Andy Slavitt tweeted about the news Monday.

Two other global superpowers, Russia and China, have also been giving other nations doses.

“Beyond the moral obligation, the problem is that if there is not going to be control of the epidemic globally, this may ultimately backfire for these rich countries, if in areas where vaccines are not available variants emerge against which the vaccines might not work,” director of the Africa Health Research Institute Willem Hanekom told the Associated Press about the calls for more vaccines worldwide.

Those who are concerned that this will lessen the number of resources available to the United States should not fret, as 42.2 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, and 28.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, this is an important reminder that the world should not underestimate the value America contributes to the world.

The United States received global criticism last year for a state-based approach for responding to the coronavirus:

“Personally, it’s like watching the decline of the Roman Empire,” Mayor of Sarnia, Canada, Mike Bradley told the New York Times in a hit piece titled “‘I Feel Sorry for Americans’: A Baffled World Watches the U.S.”

While the greatest country of Earth may have fallen short in how they responded in preventing the threat of the virus, it is undeniable that the “shining city on a hill” had led the way in putting the pandemic to an end.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

