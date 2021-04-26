The United States is being asked by nations around the globe to provide vaccine doses to their populations.

By enacting the Defense Production Act when the pandemic started, along with Operation Warp Speed, the United States was able to successfully and rapidly develop effective coronavirus vaccines for the masses from different pharmaceutical companies.

As a result, the federal government will be giving some of the vaccine supply to other counties in need.

60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have not been emergency authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, will be distributed globally, CNBC reported.

“To everyone who understandably says: ‘about time’ or ‘what were they waiting for’, at this time there are still very few available. No real time has been lost,” White House senior advisor Andy Slavitt tweeted about the news Monday.

To everyone who understandably says: “about time” or “what were they waiting for”, at this time there are still very few available. No real time has been lost. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) April 26, 2021

Two other global superpowers, Russia and China, have also been giving other nations doses.

“Beyond the moral obligation, the problem is that if there is not going to be control of the epidemic globally, this may ultimately backfire for these rich countries, if in areas where vaccines are not available variants emerge against which the vaccines might not work,” director of the Africa Health Research Institute Willem Hanekom told the Associated Press about the calls for more vaccines worldwide.

Those who are concerned that this will lessen the number of resources available to the United States should not fret, as 42.2 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, and 28.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, this is an important reminder that the world should not underestimate the value America contributes to the world.

Turning 16 means you can get your license AND your #COVID19 vaccination. Everyone 16 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID19 vaccine. More: https://t.co/yJFqxDIlhb. pic.twitter.com/m76VEbBfSV — CDC (@CDCgov) April 26, 2021

The United States received global criticism last year for a state-based approach for responding to the coronavirus:

One way in which COVID media coverage is skewed is there’s tons of attention to wherever cases are rising but little to where they’re declining. e.g. Cases are *plunging* in NYC right now but there’s almost no stories about that after weeks of scary news about variants, etc. pic.twitter.com/E91t5G7kZT — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 25, 2021

“Personally, it’s like watching the decline of the Roman Empire,” Mayor of Sarnia, Canada, Mike Bradley told the New York Times in a hit piece titled “‘I Feel Sorry for Americans’: A Baffled World Watches the U.S.”

The U.S. will send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine abroad, Psaki said, adding the FDA will confirm the shots meet “expectations for product quality” before they’re shipped https://t.co/3jZNnstdpg pic.twitter.com/P33CqtNy8A — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 26, 2021

While the greatest country of Earth may have fallen short in how they responded in preventing the threat of the virus, it is undeniable that the “shining city on a hill” had led the way in putting the pandemic to an end.

