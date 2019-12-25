SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Mom Brilliantly Fools Package Thieves into Stealing Her Trash

Packages on doorstepRoschetzky Photography / Shutterstock(Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock)

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 25, 2019 at 12:12am
Print

Being able to do your Christmas shopping online and get all your gifts delivered right to your porch is one of the most wonderful and stress-free ways of tackling holiday prep. No braving the sugar-fueled and sleep-deprived crowds while stress levels soar — you can be in your pajamas and have more options at your fingertips than you’d get in a store.

There’s only one issue: pirates.

The archaic threat has become modernized in the form of thieves snapping up any packages they see lying about unattended.

One Colorado mom had had just about enough when her packages started disappearing from her front porch.

There have been many individuals who’ve found ways to retaliate against porch pirates, and she joined their ranks earlier this month when she began to set her “traps.”

TRENDING: Americans Send Resounding Rebuke to Gun-Grabbing Democrats in Virginia

Christine Hyatt leaves out package boxes filled with garbage.

“To the thief: thank you for taking the trash out!” Hyatt posted on Facebook Dec. 10. “Same spot tomorrow if your interested? I have a unlimited supply of trash!”

For Hyatt, though, the thefts were more than merely an inconvenience: The thieves have nabbed around 20 packages, including at least one box containing her daughter’s diabetes medications.

“She can’t afford to have her own medication stolen just because people are jerks,” Hyatt told KKTV-TV in Colorado Springs.

“How long do you think this will last on the porch??” she asked, posting a photo of an Amazon box sitting at the edge of her porch.

“UPDATE: LESS THAN 2 HOURS,” she added after the box disappeared. The pirates were certainly vigilant, but they were in for a nasty surprise.

RELATED: Nurses Dress Newborn Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out of This World Christmas’

“We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash,” Hyatt told the news outlet. “I’ve had packages stolen and I went, ‘You know what? I have extra boxes — let’s see if someone will take our trash!'”

“This is my way of fighting back,” she explained.

Three boxes were set out, three boxes were stolen, and a fourth has been prepared. In some of the boxes, Hyatt went extra-nasty and included loose kitty litterbox contents.

“I really hope they opened the cat [poop emoji] box in the car and spilled it,” she wrote.

“My other daughter told me that was gross,” the mom said. “But they deserve it.”

“If they’re going to steal from me, that’s the consequences. They get to deal with poo.” 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Shelter Continues Heartwarming Tradition To Have Santa Visit with Gifts: 'Shelter Animals Deserve a Christmas'
Mom Brilliantly Fools Package Thieves into Stealing Her Trash
Patsy Cline's Daughter Says Mother's Songs Can Only Be Appreciated by 'True' Music Lovers
FedEx Flew Little Girl in Need of Liver Transplant To Hospital in Middle of Snowstorm
Deputy Overwhelmed with Joy When He Realizes Santa Is Marine Son He Hasn't Seen in Two Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×