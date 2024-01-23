Mom Earns Praise from Sheriff After Using Prayer and a Gun to Protect Her Kids from Armed Intruder

Remember when Barack Obama was frustrated because he was having trouble winning over working-class voters in the Midwest? It was 2008, and he was a U.S. senator from Illinois, a progressive Democrat who had his eye on the White House.

“You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them,” Obama said at a San Franciso fundraiser. “And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion.”

Though his statement came off as belittling to working-class conservatives, Obama was right. Conservatives — and others — all over the county were bitter then and they’re bitter now. They’re bitter about Bidenomics, the invasion of illegal immigrants and radical gender ideology that puts their children in harm’s way. They’re bitter about a lot of things. And they still cling to their Bibles and their guns.

Good for them. Clinging to religion and guns might just save your life.

It saved a Mississippi mother and her three children when a man broke into their home wielding a knife, according to WLBT-TV in Jackson. It should be a lesson to us all.

Carroll County deputies received a call for help from the woman’s husband, who was at work in Greenwood, Mississippi. The husband — presumably the wife called him as the incident unfolded — told deputies that a man with a knife was attempting to break into his home in the Gravel Hill area of the county. His wife and three children were hiding in a closet.

The husband was able to describe to deputies what the man looked like and the vehicle he was in.

If you’re a husband, imagine your wife and three children hiding in a closet as a madman with a knife is breaking into your house and you’re too far away to come to the rescue. If you’re a mother, imagine fearing for the lives of your children and yourself as you huddle in a dark closet. If you’re neither, it’s the stuff of horror movies.

When deputies arrived at the home, the intruder was gone. Upon further investigation, they learned the perpetrator — identified by authorities as 44-year-old Steve Lamar Goss Jr. — having failed to kick in the front door of the home, drove his GMC 2500 pickup truck into the dining room, according to WLBT.

As these events unfolded, the mother prayed. She and her three children recited Scripture. They were hiding in the family’s designated safe room — a closet.

The home invader found the mother and children. He entered the closet wielding the knife. That’s when the mother shot him in the arm.

Mississippi mother shoots burglar to protect 3 children https://t.co/4RJIHscyHu — WLOX (@WLOX) January 23, 2024

Confronted with superior firepower, the coward fled the scene.

Deputies en route to the scene spotted a vehicle matching the one the husband had described.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of a local store. They said Goss bailed out of the truck and fled into the business.

Deputies followed and arrested Goss inside the store. After a stop at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where Goss was treated for a gunshot wound in his arm, he was booked into Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Goss — who was out on bond after being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon — was charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to WLBT.

After the incident, Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said, “We can all learn a lot from this family about the importance of having an emergency plan in place in our homes and, most importantly, the power of prayer.”

“I thank the Lord for this father’s preparation; the bravery shown by the mother and children, and that what could have been a tragedy was transformed into a testimony of their faith in God,” Walker said.

Bibles and guns can save your life. It’s a fact. Cling to them. Your life might depend on it, no matter what progressive elitists like Obama have to say.

