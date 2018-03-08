Mom Logs Onto Popular Kids Music App, Finds Horror Far Worse Than Porn Waiting

One mother recently wrote about her experience on a popular music app that her 10-year-old daughter wanted to download, and revealed that there are things far worse than porn on it.

Anastasia Basil wrote on Medium that although “Musical.ly looks innocent,” it is “user uploaded content by millions of people who can also live stream,” which is how the mother ran into porn on the app.

But that wasn’t even the the worst part.

“Porn is not the worst thing on Musical.ly. The worst thing is watching little kids (as young as eight) sexually objectify themselves,” she said.

According to Basil, the kids with the most followers “get it right” when it comes to being sexy, but those who “get it wrong” are made fun of in comments and on “Musical.ly Cringe Compilation” videos posted on YouTube.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“My heart hurts not only for the exploited children, but for all kids who scroll Musical.ly (or YouTube) and see this kind of ugly play out,” she wrote.

She pointed out that there is a crude code language used on the app that gets past any filters the app has, but the codes change “week-to-week” so it’s hard to keep up.

There are also hashtags for different musical.ly videos that include #killingstalking, #selfharm, #anorexic and #suicide.

“Each hashtag is its own magical wardrobe, a portal into a world where it’s always winter but never Christmas,” Basil wrote. “It’s Narnia minus Aslan.”

Are you worried about kids on social media? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The concerned mother also outlined the dangers of children on social media, even if they have private accounts.

“Most parents are careful about who and what their child is exposed to,” Basil wrote. “Setting your child’s account to private may make him invisible but he’s still there, fully present, taking it all in.”

She added, “Social media is the Costco of human imagination,” where so many things are available to children in cyberspace.

Basil pointed out that even parental controls can’t help sometimes. She used the example of Gabriella Green, a 12-year-old who killed herself after being bullied online.

RELATED: Watch: Fed-Up Parkland Survivor Absolutely Destroys David Hogg on National TV

Fox News reported that the minors who were charged with cyberstalking in connection to Green’s death admitted they knew “that said conduct would result in emotional distress.”

“And no, you can’t always review what your kid says (or what’s said to your kid) because most of it can be deleted or deletes itself directly after transmission,” Basil said.

On Musical.ly, the mother also said that there are kids trying to save other kids from themselves.

“Kids should be watching witty cartoons, riding bikes, making slime, doing art, playing Minecraft, learning chess and boring us with bad magic tricks,” she wrote. “They shouldn’t be stopping other kids from killing themselves.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.