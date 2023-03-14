Parler Share
News

Mom of Three Wheelchair-Bound After Savage Attack - Suspect Reportedly Shadowed Her for Miles Before Striking

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2023 at 6:22pm
Parler Share

On Feb. 13, Nhung Truong made a trip from a Bank of America in Houston, Texas, to a shopping mall.

In some of the last moments she may ever walk unaided, she was attacked, robbed and body-slammed to the ground by a suspect who now walks the streets, as Truong may never stroll again.

Houston police are now asking for help from the public in the assault, which left the 44-year-old mother of three with spinal cord damage that means she needs assistance getting to the bathroom and a wheelchair to get around, according to KRIV-TV.

On that morning, Houston police said Truong withdrew cash from the Bank of America. Her next stop was a shopping center almost 24 miles away when she was assulted, according to the Daily Mail.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

Surveillance video showed Truong being attacked. The video ended with the assailant slamming Truong to the ground.

“The complainant dropped her possessions on the ground, so the suspect grabbed what he thought was the envelope and began to run away when he realized he had the wrong envelope,” Houston police said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

Is violent crime getting out of control in American cities?

“The suspect then ran back to the complainant, picked her up, and body-slammed her onto the ground. The suspect grabbed the envelope containing the crash and then fled the location,” the police statement said.

Truong’s family said she had $4,300 on her that would fund a trip to see family in Vietnam she had not seen in six years, according to KRIV.

“I’m feeling very horrible and sad at the same time,” Truong said.

Related:
Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Locked in Shed 1,000 Miles from Home - Sick Suspect Hit with 6 Charges

She is now in rehab, but her odds of a full recovery are at 50 percent.

“I just need to practice, try to walk and stuff. I’m very sad that this happened to me and I just want to let people know to be careful,” she said, according to KHOU-TV.

“If a miracle happens then she can walk again,” Van Duong, Truong’s daughter, said, according to KRIV.

“It’s been really bad. We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us. We don’t know what to do,” she said. Truong’s children are 13, 15, and 20 years old. Her husband died several years ago due to liver cancer.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to support its costs.

“It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg,” Truong’s daughter, Linh Duong said, according to KHOU.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mom of Three Wheelchair-Bound After Savage Attack - Suspect Reportedly Shadowed Her for Miles Before Striking
Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Locked in Shed 1,000 Miles from Home - Sick Suspect Hit with 6 Charges
Democratic Senator Floats Social Media Censorship as Third Bank Collapses, Lawmaker Says
Video: 'Massive' Group of 1,000+ Immigrants Charges Over Border Bridge and Attempts to Push Into US
Morgan Freeman's Single Black Glove Confused Oscars Viewers - Here's Why He Wore It
See more...

Conversation