On Feb. 13, Nhung Truong made a trip from a Bank of America in Houston, Texas, to a shopping mall.

In some of the last moments she may ever walk unaided, she was attacked, robbed and body-slammed to the ground by a suspect who now walks the streets, as Truong may never stroll again.

Houston police are now asking for help from the public in the assault, which left the 44-year-old mother of three with spinal cord damage that means she needs assistance getting to the bathroom and a wheelchair to get around, according to KRIV-TV.

On that morning, Houston police said Truong withdrew cash from the Bank of America. Her next stop was a shopping center almost 24 miles away when she was assulted, according to the Daily Mail.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Surveillance video showed Truong being attacked. The video ended with the assailant slamming Truong to the ground.

“The complainant dropped her possessions on the ground, so the suspect grabbed what he thought was the envelope and began to run away when he realized he had the wrong envelope,” Houston police said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

Is violent crime getting out of control in American cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The suspect then ran back to the complainant, picked her up, and body-slammed her onto the ground. The suspect grabbed the envelope containing the crash and then fled the location,” the police statement said.

Truong’s family said she had $4,300 on her that would fund a trip to see family in Vietnam she had not seen in six years, according to KRIV.

“I’m feeling very horrible and sad at the same time,” Truong said.

Nhung Truong is in a wheelchair and can’t go to the bathroom on her own after being body slammed last month during a robbery in west Houston. She’s now in rehab just hoping to walk again: https://t.co/6bN5Yh1PKv pic.twitter.com/pL3hSUzaQ6 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 11, 2023

She is now in rehab, but her odds of a full recovery are at 50 percent.

“I just need to practice, try to walk and stuff. I’m very sad that this happened to me and I just want to let people know to be careful,” she said, according to KHOU-TV.

“If a miracle happens then she can walk again,” Van Duong, Truong’s daughter, said, according to KRIV.

“It’s been really bad. We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us. We don’t know what to do,” she said. Truong’s children are 13, 15, and 20 years old. Her husband died several years ago due to liver cancer.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to support its costs.

“It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg,” Truong’s daughter, Linh Duong said, according to KHOU.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.